15th Sep 2025

Strictly stars Dianne Bushwell and Joe Sugg reveal they’re expecting first child

Erin McLaughlin

‘Our little baby boy. We cannot wait to meet you’

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Bushwell and YouTube trailblazer Joe Sugg have revealed they’re expecting their first child together.

The couple took to Instagram last night (Sunday, 14 September) to share the exciting news.

In the heartwarming clip, Dianne and Joe can be seen painting on a canvas.

After a minute of concentrated brushstrokes, the pair unveiled their creation; an image of two stick figures holding hands with a smaller stick figure in between, along with the date “2026.”

Their post, accompanied by Elton John’s ‘Tiny Dancer’, was captioned: “Our little baby boy. We cannot wait to meet you.”

It didn’t take long for the comments to be flooded with heartfelt congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and family.

Strictly judges Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse, as well as professional dancer Johannes Radebe, wished the couple well in the comments.

Stacey Dooley, who won Strictly’s 16th series with her partner Kevin Clifton, wrote: “YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES.”

Fellow YouTuber and friend Casper Lee commented: “Emma is finally gonna have a cousin,” referencing a doll which featured in some of their old YouTube videos together.

Dianne Bushwell and Joe Sugg met while competing on the beloved BBC One dance show back in 2018.

Meanwhile, Dianne is getting ready for her return to the Strictly ballroom, as she’s set to compete in this year’s series, which will premiere on BBC One on Saturday (20 September).

Just last year, Dianne won the Glitterball Trophy alongside her partner, comedian Chris McCausland, being the first ever blind contestant to win the show.

Topics:

Baby,Strictly,Strictly Come Dancing

