Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she is undergoing a second mastectomy

Strictly dancer Amy Dowden has revealed that she is undergoing a second mastectomy after recovering from breast cancer.

The 35-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in May 2023 and had both chemotherapy and a mastectomy.

In Feburary, Dowden said that doctors said she had no further signs of the disease.

However, she explained at the time that she must wait five years until getting the official ‘all clear’.

Dowden has since revealed that doctors have advised her to undergo a second matectomy.

Taking to social media, she wrote: “As you all know I’ve always been very open about my health and the care I receive. So I’d like to start by being clear what I am about to share is not to treat a new cancer diagnosis.

“However following a recent appointment with my incredible medical team, we’ve decided that I’ll be having another mastectomy this week. They’re confident that all will go well and I can expect a straightforward recovery.

“Once I have healed I look forward to rejoining my Strictly family. Of course I’m going to miss not being there so much but I will be watching from home and look forward to cheering everyone on. Thank you always for all the support.”

People have flocked to the comments section to share their support for the star.

Her partner from this year’s Strictly, Thomas Skinner, wrote: “Love ya Amy. Hope it all goes well. You are a legend.”

“Hope all goes well Amy, sending lots of love,” presenter Charlotte Hawkins wrote.

“All the love to you my wonderful friend,” McFly star Tom Fletcher penned.