25th Oct 2025

Steve Bannon claims Trump will be elected to a third term in 2028

JOE

He claims a third term for the POTUS seems pretty much inevitable.

Political strategist and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon has predicted that Donald Trump will be elected to a third term in 2028.

Bannon said in an interview with The Economist that Americans should get used to the idea of Donald Trump sticking around for four more years, as he claims a third term for the POTUS seems pretty much inevitable.

Bannon went on to explain that there are plans in place to make sure Trump remains in the White House.

In addition, he said that the chances of Trump remaining president are better than they were back in 2016 and in 2024.

Claims like these can’t be made without mentioning the “big guy in the sky,” whom he describes as a “vehicle of divine providence” and an “instrument of divine will”.

However, as many of you are probably thinking, Trump is explicitly ineligible for a third term under the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which limits presidents to two terms.

Yet Bannon argued that the Constitution reflects the “will of the American people,” and that if the people want Trump to stay in 2028, they’ll keep him in office regardless of what any Amendment says. It’s an idea that somehow manages to sound both the most American and the most un-American sentiment at once.

The political strategist hasn’t always had the smoothest relationship with Mr Trump, as he was quoted in Michael Wolff’s 2018 book Fire and Fury, making some less-than-flattering remarks about the president. However, that now seems to be water under the bridge, as he appears to be campaigning for ’47’ to be his pick in the next election.

Steve Bannon,Trump,USA

