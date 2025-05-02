Starmer responds after Reform secure shock victory in UK by-election

He has sworn to go “further and faster” in delivering change.

Keir Starmer has responded after Reform secured a shock victory in a UK by-election.

Starmer labelled Labour’s shock loss in Runcorn and Helsby by just six votes after a dramatic recount as “disappointing.”

He said: “What I want to say is, my response is we get it. We were elected in last year to bring about change.

“I am determined that we will go further and faster on the change that people want to see.”

Following the recount, new Reform MP Sarah Pochin took that seat which Labour had won with a majority of close to 14,700 less than a year ago.

In a post to X, Labour MP Brian Leishman, was critical of the Prime Minister’s time in charge so far.

He wrote: “Runcorn shows Labour must change course. People voted for real change last July & an end to austerity.

“The first 10 months haven’t been good enough or what the people want & if we don’t improve people’s living standards then the next government will be an extreme right wing one.”

Labour veteran Dianne Abbott added to the criticism, posting online: “Labour leadership seems to think that the answer to these catastrophic election results is more of the same, including cuts to winter fuel payments.”

The stunning blow to Labour was delivered before 6 am this morning. The majority of council elections only began counting at 9 am, so the results of most are yet to come in.