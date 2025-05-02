Search icon

News

02nd May 2025

Starmer responds after Reform secure shock victory in UK by-election

Sean Crosbie

He has sworn to go “further and faster” in delivering change.

Keir Starmer has responded after Reform secured a shock victory in a UK by-election.

Starmer labelled Labour’s shock loss in Runcorn and Helsby by just six votes after a dramatic recount as “disappointing.”

He said: “What I want to say is, my response is we get it. We were elected in last year to bring about change.

“I am determined that we will go further and faster on the change that people want to see.”

Following the recount, new Reform MP Sarah Pochin took that seat which Labour had won with a majority of close to 14,700 less than a year ago.

In a post to X,  Labour MP Brian Leishman, was critical of the Prime Minister’s time in charge so far.

He wrote: “Runcorn shows Labour must change course. People voted for real change last July & an end to austerity.

“The first 10 months haven’t been good enough or what the people want & if we don’t improve people’s living standards then the next government will be an extreme right wing one.”

Labour veteran Dianne Abbott added to the criticism, posting online: “Labour leadership seems to think that the answer to these catastrophic election results is more of the same, including cuts to winter fuel payments.”

The stunning blow to Labour was delivered before 6 am this morning. The majority of council elections only began counting at 9 am, so the results of most are yet to come in.

Topics:

keir starmer,Reform UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Keir Starmer confirms he still wants to lower voting age to 16

keir starmer

Keir Starmer confirms he still wants to lower voting age to 16

By Ryan Jarrett

UK reveals list of items it could hit with tariffs for the US

Donald Trump

UK reveals list of items it could hit with tariffs for the US

By Sean Crosbie

Here’s what Donald Trump’s tariffs mean for people in the UK

Donald Trump

Here’s what Donald Trump’s tariffs mean for people in the UK

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Rockstar finally confirm official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI but fans are fuming

Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar finally confirm official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI but fans are fuming

By Sean Crosbie

Tourists charged £899 for two packets of sweets at Oxford Street candy shop

London

Tourists charged £899 for two packets of sweets at Oxford Street candy shop

By Sean Crosbie

Donald Trump says ‘no one did more than US’ to win World War Two

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says ‘no one did more than US’ to win World War Two

By Sean Crosbie

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

Clueless

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

By Sean Crosbie

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

BBC

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

By Sean Crosbie

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Housing

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

By Charlie Herbert

One of the best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Rockstar finally confirm official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI but fans are fuming

Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar finally confirm official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI but fans are fuming

By Sean Crosbie

Tourists charged £899 for two packets of sweets at Oxford Street candy shop

London

Tourists charged £899 for two packets of sweets at Oxford Street candy shop

By Sean Crosbie

Donald Trump says ‘no one did more than US’ to win World War Two

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says ‘no one did more than US’ to win World War Two

By Sean Crosbie

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

Clueless

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

By Sean Crosbie

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

BBC

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Subway hilariously trolls IKEA on opening day of its new flagship store on Oxford Street 

IKEA

Subway hilariously trolls IKEA on opening day of its new flagship store on Oxford Street 

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 449

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 449

By Charlie Herbert

This is how to get Haim tickets for their 2025 tour dates in the UK and US

Affiliate

This is how to get Haim tickets for their 2025 tour dates in the UK and US

By Jonny Yates

David Harbour says Stranger Things co-stars were ‘crying their eyes out’ over series finale

David Harbour

David Harbour says Stranger Things co-stars were ‘crying their eyes out’ over series finale

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best sci-fi movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Horror

One of the best sci-fi movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Save yourself an Italy trip by making your own home pizzas with on sale table top oven

Affiliate

Save yourself an Italy trip by making your own home pizzas with on sale table top oven

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories