Search icon

News

22nd Oct 2025

Staggering value of jewels stolen in stunning Louvre museum heist revealed

Sammi Minion

The heist took place over the weekend

The value of the jewels stolen from Paris’s Louvre Museum on Sunday have been revealed by a French prosecutor.

Just after the museum opened on Sunday (19 October), four thieves broke into the Louvre’s Apollo gallery and took eight pieces of Napoleonic jewellery.

The thieves then disappeared from the scene, almost as quickly as they arrived, on the back of electric scooters.

The heist took just seven minutes to complete, leaving security forces completely baffled, and it appears as though local authorities are no closer to identifying the gang behind the heist.

As the French Republic begin to come to terms with the shocking loss of so much cultural heritage, a French prosector has made a public statement on the true monetary value of the stolen items.

Speaking to French outlet RTL, Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau started out by making clear how the cultural loss of the historic items — that include a tiara and earrings from the set of Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense — far outweigh their market value.

Mrs Beccuau said: “It is important to remember that this damage is an economic damage, but it is nothing compared to the historical damage caused by this theft.

“The Louvre curator estimated the damages to be 88 million euros.”

That €88 million works out at close to £76.6 million.

Despite the mass concentration of press attention focused on the Louvre in the past week, the museum’s Director Laurence des Cars is yet to make any public statement.

This is set to change later on Wednesday however, when Des Cars will appear before the French Senate’s culture committee where he is expected to answer questions on how potential flaws within the Louvre’s security system that may have allowed the heist to succeed undetected.

Topics:

France,Louvre,Paris

RELATED ARTICLES

One person dead and nine injured after tornado rips through Paris suburb

Europe

One person dead and nine injured after tornado rips through Paris suburb

By Harry Warner

Officials reveal what was stolen from the Louvre in seven-minute heist

France

Officials reveal what was stolen from the Louvre in seven-minute heist

By Nina McLaughlin

Only man to appeal Gisèle Pelicot rape conviction handed longer jail sentence

France

Only man to appeal Gisèle Pelicot rape conviction handed longer jail sentence

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Influencer Stacey Hatfield dies aged 30

sensitive

Influencer Stacey Hatfield dies aged 30

By Harry Warner

HMRC to begin taking money from bank accounts to close £47bn tax hole

HMRC

HMRC to begin taking money from bank accounts to close £47bn tax hole

By Harry Warner

Tommy Robinson becoming a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan forced club to change plans for Aston Villa match

Aston Villa

Tommy Robinson becoming a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan forced club to change plans for Aston Villa match

By Sammi Minion

Weather map shows where snow will fall in the UK this week

News

Weather map shows where snow will fall in the UK this week

By Harry Warner

Police van set on fire and one officer injured after ‘violent’ protest in Ireland

Dublin

Police van set on fire and one officer injured after ‘violent’ protest in Ireland

By Harry Warner

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

chagos islands

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

By Charlie Herbert

Influencer Stacey Hatfield dies aged 30

sensitive

Influencer Stacey Hatfield dies aged 30

By Harry Warner

HMRC to begin taking money from bank accounts to close £47bn tax hole

HMRC

HMRC to begin taking money from bank accounts to close £47bn tax hole

By Harry Warner

Aldi Specialbuy is back by popular demand and promises to cut heat loss up to 86%

Affiliate

Aldi Specialbuy is back by popular demand and promises to cut heat loss up to 86%

By Jonny Yates

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool

Betting

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool

By SportsJOE

Tommy Robinson becoming a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan forced club to change plans for Aston Villa match

Aston Villa

Tommy Robinson becoming a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan forced club to change plans for Aston Villa match

By Sammi Minion

Weather map shows where snow will fall in the UK this week

News

Weather map shows where snow will fall in the UK this week

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Police van set on fire and one officer injured after ‘violent’ protest in Ireland

Dublin

Police van set on fire and one officer injured after ‘violent’ protest in Ireland

By Harry Warner

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

By JOE

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

chagos islands

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

By Charlie Herbert

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

Health

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

By Ava Keady

US general uses ChatGPT to make military decisions

Army

US general uses ChatGPT to make military decisions

By Sammi Minion

‘Passenger overboard’ on cruise ship carrying British tourists

Cruise

‘Passenger overboard’ on cruise ship carrying British tourists

By JOE

Load more stories