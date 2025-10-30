Search icon

30th Oct 2025

Spotify announce monthly price hike – but you can get 12 months for £29.99

Jonny Yates

Spotify announce a monthly price hike - but you can get 1 year for £29.99

You can get 12 months of Spotify for just £30

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Spotify has just announced a price hike for three of its most popular plans.

Users who are signed up to their ‘Premium’ plans, including individual, duo and family will see their monthly subscription increase by up to £2 a month (or £24 a year).

It’s the third price increase in two years for those paying for Spotify Premium after it upped prices by £1 in 2023, and then again by up to £2 last April.

Spotify Premium is a popular choice among music listeners as it removes ads, allows for offline downloads, and provides more control over listening, such as on-demand playback and unlimited skips.

The price increase is already in effect, but there’s a way to get 12 months of Spotify Premium for just £29.99.

You can purchase 12 months of Spotify for £29.99 through a Wowcher deal, which will give you access to a Premium subscription for a full year.

You’ll be able to stream all your favourite tracks and artists on Android, iOS, Mac, PlayStation, Fire TV Stick and other devices.

There’s no catch, just purchase the deal, receive a code via your email to redeem, and then enjoy 12 months of Spotify at a fraction of the standard price.

To find out more about the deal and purchase it head to Wowcher here, and you can find out more about Spotify’s price hike below.

Which Spotify plans are increasing in price?

The music streaming platform has confirmed that the price of all premium plans will increase:

Individual (one listener)£11.99£12.99 (up £1)
Duo (two listeners)£16.99£17.99 (up £1)
Family (up to six listeners)£19.99£21.99 (up £2)
Student (one listener)£5.99£5.99 (no change)

If you have a basic plan then there will be no changes to your new or current Spotify subscription:

Individual (one listener)£10.99£10.99 (no change)
Duo (two listeners)£14.99£14.99 (no change)
Family (up to six listeners)£17.99£17.99 (no change)

When does the price increase?

If you’re an existing paid-for Premium subscriber you’ll be charged the new price from your next billing date after 22 October, 2025.

For those on a free trial, you’ll pay the old price for one month after your trial ends, and then after that you’ll pay the new price.

If you’re joining Spotify as a new subscriber, you’ll pay the new price immediately.

How do I get the 12 month offer?

To get access to Spotify Premium for a whole year at just £29.99 head to Wowcher here.

But note that this offer is valid for new customers only and requires the creation of a new Spotify account; it cannot be redeemed by existing Spotify users or linked to pre-existing accounts. So you can sign up with a new email and password to secure the deal.

Topics:

Affiliate,Music,Spotify,Spotify Premium

