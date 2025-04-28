Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

The motocross rider crashed during a ProMX race in Adelaide.

Sports star, Joel Evans has died aged 30, just weeks before becoming a father.

The Australian motocross rider crashed his bike during a ProMX race in Adelaide.

Evans was rushed to hospital following the horrifying crash, but South Australian Police confirmed he died as a result of his injuries.

He was due to become a father in just a few months with his fiancé Michaela.

In a heartbreaking tribute, his family said: “Yesterday we lost the most incredible person on this earth.

“The most authentic, loved and kind hearted soul. He loved and devoted his life to this sport which brought him so much joy and he rode it out right till the end.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support for our beautiful man. He is such a loved partner, uncle, brother, friend and son but most proudly a father to our adored little boy who is joining us in October.”

They added: “Please share his name, share his legacy, this incredible man deserves to be remembered across the generations. We love you so much Joely.”

Renae Evans, his sister, also paid tribute: “Joel was the best brother a girl could ask for, and an even greater uncle for my girls. He used to joke about not wanting to get old, now he never has to.

“Joel was doing what he loved and was in one of the happiest eras of his life, but that doesn’t make saying goodbye any easier. We love you so much buddy. More than you’ll ever understand. Ride. In. Peace #81.

“And for those reading. Hug your loved ones extra today, and please don’t ever take your time for granted. Tomorrow isn’t promised for any of us.”

Fans reacted online to the shocking news, one calling him ‘an Aussie champion on and off the bike’.

RIP Joel Evans, an Aussie champion on and off the bike. https://t.co/xK2hjXWvuB — Matta_Gas_Car🚘 (@Roosterspatch1) April 28, 2025

A decade ago, Evans was involved in a horror racing accident that almost left him paralysed after he suffered a broken neck.

In a 2016 interview with Adelaide Now, Evans recalled: “All I remember is coming up to the section — and then lying on the track.

“I went to get up and nothing happened. I just remember the feeling of nothing, and how scared I was.

“There was a bit of talk about ‘Are you sure you want to do that?’, especially from doctors,” he added. “I had to weigh up the risk versus the reward. As long as I’m having fun and doing everything smart and don’t push myself, there’s no reason I can’t jump back on.”