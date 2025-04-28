Search icon

News

28th Apr 2025

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

Ava Keady

Panic buying has begun.

Spain and Portugal’s blackout has been caused by a ‘rare phenomenon’.

Over 50 million people across the two countries have been affected.

Metro and train lines became suspended, traffic lights shut down, phone service is out and ATM machines all stopped working at around lunchtime today, April 28.

Portuguese grid operator REN said the power outage was due to a ‘rare atmospheric phenomenon’ that also affected the Spanish electricity grid.

Parts of France, Santarem, Lisbon, Madrid, Seville, Valencia and Barcelona have all been affected.

Outages in France have been recovered and the country is now offering emergency electricity to Spain.

Ukraine has also offered support.

Operations chief of Red Eléctrica, Eduardo Prieto, said it could take up to 10 hours to restore power, and up to a week for the countries to return to normal.

Furthermore, it seems panic buying has begun with images taken from supermarkets in the region show people emptying the shelves for basic supplies like water and food.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

david tennant

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

By Dan Seddon

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

Affiliate

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

By Jonny Yates

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

By Ava Keady

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

sensitive

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

By Ava Keady

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Arne Slot

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

By Dan Seddon

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

Russia

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

By Dan Seddon

Kemi Badenoch demands Kneecap are prosecuted for ‘kill your local MP’ comments

Kemi Badenoch demands Kneecap are prosecuted for ‘kill your local MP’ comments

By Ava Keady

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

By Ava Keady

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

Mark Carney issues stern warning to Trump after winning Canadian election

Canada

Mark Carney issues stern warning to Trump after winning Canadian election

By Charlie Herbert

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

sensitive

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

By Ava Keady

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Arne Slot

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

By Dan Seddon

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

Russia

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

By Dan Seddon

Kemi Badenoch demands Kneecap are prosecuted for ‘kill your local MP’ comments

Kemi Badenoch demands Kneecap are prosecuted for ‘kill your local MP’ comments

By Ava Keady

New school uniform rules to affect up to four million children

government

New school uniform rules to affect up to four million children

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories