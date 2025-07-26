Search icon

26th Jul 2025

South Park creators issue ‘apology’ after Trump episode that left president ‘seething’

Sean Crosbie

The show’s creators are no strangers to controversial moments

The creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, have offered a sarcastic apology following an episode of the show that featured Donald Trump which left him “seething”.

The show’s 27th season began this month, and one episode titled ‘Sermon of the Mount’ features a cartoon Trump with a real picture of his head, cuddling with Satan in bed.

Satan makes remarks about Trump’s manhood in the episode as well.

The episode also takes aim at Trump’s recent lawsuits, including his legal battle with Paramount over the editing of an interview with Kamala Harris, which saw the US president receive $16m in a controversial settlement.

Speaking to Deadline, a source from the administration said that Trump was left “seething over the childish attack”.

House assistant press secretary Taylor Rogers said: “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

Speaking at the Comic-Con Comedy Central Animation panel on Thursday, Parker said in a dry tone: “We’re terribly sorry.”

He went on to say that the final episode was completeted just three days before it aired.

Parker said: “We were like, ‘I don’t know if people are going to like this.’ We were reading stuff in the newspaper, and were like, ‘Let’s put that in there!’”

One particularly outrageous scene in the show depicts Trump’s penis, which was not blurred.

Parker said that this took four days to make, adding: “I’m like, ‘We’re not going to blur the penis.'”

Stone added: “If we put eyes on the penis, we won’t blur it. That was a whole conversation with grown up people for four f***ing days!”

Donald Trump

