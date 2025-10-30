Search icon

News

30th Oct 2025

South Korea gifts Donald Trump golden crown despite US ‘No Kings’ protests

Harry Warner

‘He insisted he’s not a king’

South Korea gifted Donald Trump a golden crown in the shadow of recent ‘No Kings’ protests in the United States.

The moment comes just a couple weeks after millions took to the streets of America to protest the “authoritarian policies of Donald Trump”.

The irony then of Trump being awarded a golden crown was not lost on most with the US president previously referring to himself as a king.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung handed Trump the gift in an attempt to sweeten negotiations in a deadlocked £265bn ($350bn) trade deal between the two nations.

Supposedly, the gesture worked too, as South Korean officials later said a broad trade deal had been reached.

Lee’s aide, Kim Yong-beom, told reporters after a meeting between the two leaders “South Korea and the United States have reached an agreement on the details of the tariff negotiations.”

“South Korea’s financial investment package for the United States, worth $350bn, consists of $200bn in cash investment and $150bn in shipbuilding cooperation.”

It comes after Trump declared last week he was “not a king”, but later posted a surreal AI-generated video of himself flying a fighter jet with the words King Trump painted on the side.

The video proceeded to show the president dumping faeces on protesters at the “No Kings” protests which drew millions into the street.

Topics:

Donald Trump,News,No Kings,South Korea

