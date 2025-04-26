He was 21 years old.

The son of a CIA deputy was killed “while fighting for Russia” in Ukraine.

Michael Alexander Gloss, 21, enlisted with the Russian army, according to the Russian outlet Important Stories.

His mother is CIA’s Deputy Director for Digital Innovation Juliane Gallina Gloss.

His father, Larry, a Navy veteran, said that he did not think his son would be in conflict, but instead be serving in a supporting unit, according to The Mirror.

Larry said: “He always cared about the environment. He always wanted to take care of those disadvantaged, less able.

“In Michael’s thinking, which I now conclude largely as a function of some text exchange he’s had with comrades before his demise, he thought the best way of realising his dreams of water purification would be as a citizen of Russia.

“And the quickest way to get there, the quickest way to Russian citizenship would be through serving.”

Before heading to Russia, Michael took a picture of himself outside the White House sticking up his middle finger, and he also shared a video of him burning the American flag.

According to Important Stories, the 21-year-old crossed from Georgia into Russia in August 2023 and shared updates and pictures of his journey to a group chat of friends in the “Rainbow Family”, which is a counter-culture “hippie” group.

In September of that year, he arrived at Russia’s Unified Medical Information and Analytical System of Moscow, and his given address was a medical examination room at an Army contract recruitment point on Yablochkova Street.

This same address is given to foreign mercenaries who join the Russian army in the conflict with Russia.

According to the New York Post, he was killed in conflict.

In a statement, the CIA said: “Juliane Gallina and her family suffered an unimaginable personal tragedy in the spring of 2024 when her son Michael Gloss, who struggled with mental health issues, died while fighting in the conflict in Ukraine.

“CIA considers Michael’s passing to be a private matter for the Gloss family — not a national security issue.

“The entire CIA family is heartbroken for their loss. Juliane and her husband shared that ‘we adored our son and grieve his loss every moment. We appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”