23rd Apr 2025

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Nina McLaughlin

They got revenge on the ‘entitled driver’

A homeowner has explained how they got sweet revenge on a woman who had parked on their driveway.

The homeowner came up with the “petty” plot after they got back home from work one day to find their drive blocked.

“Someone on our block was having a large party and someone decided they were entitled to park in my driveway,” the homeowner explained on Reddit.

“Keep in mind my driveway is a single car width lined with a retaining wall on both sides and a garage at the end. Essentially impossible for a tow truck to come pull them out without property damage.”

Given it was a Friday evening as well, there were very little parking options available.

So, the resident decided there was only one thing for it: to park directly behind the person in their driveway.

And when the “entitled driver” knocked on the homeowner’s door a few hours later “demanding” that they move their car, they refused.

The person continued: “Seeing as they were demanding, I informed them that I had been drinking and would not move my car.”

(Getty)

The angry driver then called the police, but the homeowner gave the same response when an officer turned up, even making sure to “grab a beer from the fridge” before he answered the door to the officer.

They continued: “I had informed him that after I got home I was unwinding and had been drinking and was in no shape to drive.

“At this point their hands were tied because they couldn’t tow her car out, I’m in no shape to drive, and I’m legally parked in my driveway.”

The person wasn’t done yet though, and decided there was more revenge they could take.

They told the “entitled parker” that they would be on a “weekend long bender” over what was a bank holiday weekend, so they would have to wait until the homeowner went to work on Tuesday to collect their car.

Many found the tale hilarious, and praised the author for their plan, with some even suggesting they should have taken it further.

“The absolute f*****g entitled audacity to park in someone else’s driveway without permission,” one person replied. “I would have taken uber to work on Tuesday just as an extra f**k you.”

A second added: “It’d be hilarious if original poster works from home, then the entitled parker would still be waiting.”

Topics:

Driving,Life,Reddit

