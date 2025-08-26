Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

‘I don’t have the answer’

Snoop Dogg has criticised LGBTQ+ representation in children’s movies as it will lead to the kids “asking questions” that he doesn’t have the answers to.

During a recent podcast appearance, he recalled one of his grandsons’ reactions to seeing a family with two mothers while watching Disney and Pixar’s 2022 movie Lightyear in theatres.

One of the scenes in Lightyear shows a character stating she has a wife, and the couple is briefly shown kissing and later welcoming a baby son.

In an episode of the It’s Giving podcast, the rapper (53) talks about his grandson’s reaction, which has since been removed from the episode on YouTube, but remains in a clip shared on Instagram.

The rapper told host Sarah Fontenot: “In the movie they’re like, ‘And she had a baby … with a woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, said, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She a woman!'”

“Oh s—,” Snoop remembered thinking in the cinema.

“I didn’t come here for this s—. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.”

Instead of answering his grandson’s inquiry about the family, Snoop said he told his grandson: “Hey man, watch the movie.”

However, the questions didn’t stop there as he asked his grandfather: “Uh uh. They just said she and she had a baby. They’re both women. How did she have a baby?”

He went on to explain that he then quickly shushed his grandson, saying: “The movie ain’t over with,” and jokingly told him to eat his popcorn.

“It’s like, I’m scared to go to the movies now,” Snoop explained.

“Y’all throwing me in the middle of s— that I don’t have an answer for.”

Earlier in the episode, Snoop Dogg said “they’re putting it everywhere,” supposedly referring to LGBTQ+ representation.