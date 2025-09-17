Skyscraper-sized asteroid approaching Earth, NASA reports

The giant asteroid will be at its closest to our planet tomorrow.

An asteroid the size of a skyscraper is approaching Earth at 24,136 miles per hour.

The rock, named “2025 FA22”, is 520 feet across. Taking the vastness of space into account, the asteroid will come close to Earth, getting to within just 523,000 miles of Earth.

To put this into context, the distance between Earth and the moon is approximately 239,000 miles.

Asteroids are remnants from the early formations of the solar system, 4.6 billion years ago, which are orbiting the sun.

These asteroids vary a lot in size; one of the largest known to us is around 329 miles in diameter.

NASA’s Asteroid Watch tracks all asteroids which will come within 4.6 million miles of Earth. Any object larger than 492 feet (150 meters) within this distance is regarded as potentially hazardous.

While asteroid 2025 FA22 is impressive in size, it’s not the only asteroid approaching Earth in the coming days.

Tomorrow will not only see the skyscraper-sized asteroid, but also a 41-foot asteroid coming within 634,000 feet of the planet.

According to NASA’s data, there are currently 1,362,002 known asteroids in the solar system.

However, there is no need to worry as any asteroids that appear to be in danger of approaching us are tracked by NASA, with the Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) continuously calculating their odds of impact.

In April 2029, a ‘famous’ asteroid, dubbed Apophis, is set to pass close by.

When first discovering Apophis, the initial calculations pointed towards a possibility of it hitting our planet, however, the asteroid is now predicted to safely pass Earth around 23,189 miles from the planet’s surface on April 13, 2029, per Newsweek.