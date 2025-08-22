Search icon

News

22nd Aug 2025

Skydiver purposely jumped 10,000ft to her death following break up from partner, coroner confirms

Ava Keady

The 32-year-old did not deploy her parachute and left instructions on how to access her phone.

A skydiver purposely jumped 10,000ft to her death following a breakup from her partner, the coroner confirms.

32-year-old Jade Damarell did not deploy her main or reserve parachutes and left instructions on how to access her phone before she crashed onto farmland just one day after her relationship ended. 

The woman fell to her death onto farmland near an airfield at Shotton Colliery, County Durham, last April.

She was born in Hong Kong and lived in Wales where she worked as a marketing manager.

Damarell loved skydiving and had completed more than 500 jumps, including six the day before she died with no issues.

An inquest at Crook Civic Centre in County Durham revealed she had left instructions on the lockscreen of her phone on how to access the handset and left notes and details of her finances in its Notes folder.

Leslie Hamilton, coroner, concluded that the death was a suicide after finding that she had intended to take her own life that morning.

In a summarised statement by her former partner, the hearing was told that ‘they had ended their relationship the night before.’

Details were not revealed by the coroner, however it was said that they met through a shared love of skydiving.

Co-owner of Sky-High Skydiving, where she jumped, Bryn Chaffe, stated that he saw Ms Damarell eating toast in the cafe at the base before her jump, and how nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

A post-mortem examination revealed that she died from blunt force injuries, and toxicology tests showed no presence of alcohol or drugs.

British Skydiving investigated her fatal freefall for the coroner and found that all the equipment was in working order.

Additionally, Ms Damarell normally wore a camera on her helmet but did not when she fell, the organisation said.

It was confirmed that she had an AAD, which was designed to deploy a parachute if a certain speed or altitude was met, however it was later found Damarell had switched it off.

The inquest heard that she was aware that she had to deploy a parachute before her altitude dropped below 2,500ft.

A report by Detective Inspector Andrew Stephenson of Durham Police revealed she left a note for her family ‘apologising and thanking them for their support.’

Following the inquest, Jeff Montgomery, head of safety and training at British Skydiving, commented: “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jade Damarell and it is an extremely tragic incident.”

Her parents observed the inquest remotely, after which her family said: “Our beloved daughter Jade was a brilliant, beautiful, brave and truly extraordinary person.

“A bright, adventurous, free spirit, she lived with immense energy, passion and love and touched countless lives with her warmth and kindness.”

Topics:

sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Dad stabs burglar to death after gang attack him with crowbar in front of his children

burglary

Dad stabs burglar to death after gang attack him with crowbar in front of his children

By Ava Keady

Famine has been confirmed in Gaza for the first time, per a UN-backed report

Famine

Famine has been confirmed in Gaza for the first time, per a UN-backed report

By Sammi Minion

Heavy metal legend Brent Hinds dies after motorbike crash

Entertainment

Heavy metal legend Brent Hinds dies after motorbike crash

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Homeless man rocks his dog to sleep every night saying his dog struggles to adjust to homelessness

news#

Homeless man rocks his dog to sleep every night saying his dog struggles to adjust to homelessness

By Sammi Minion

Scientists reveal the age that your body starts to age rapidly

Ageing

Scientists reveal the age that your body starts to age rapidly

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue has been banned from Instagram

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue has been banned from Instagram

By Sammi Minion

Pub adds 4% service charge for pulling a pint

Going Out

Pub adds 4% service charge for pulling a pint

By Sammi Minion

Vladimir Putin lists his three demands to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Putin

Vladimir Putin lists his three demands to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By Ava Keady

Government takes steps to appeal court ruling banning asylum seekers from Epping hotel

Government takes steps to appeal court ruling banning asylum seekers from Epping hotel

By Joseph Loftus

The Premier League: Follow all the GW2 action in our live hub

The Premier League: Follow all the GW2 action in our live hub

By JOE

Homeless man rocks his dog to sleep every night saying his dog struggles to adjust to homelessness

news#

Homeless man rocks his dog to sleep every night saying his dog struggles to adjust to homelessness

By Sammi Minion

Scientists reveal the age that your body starts to age rapidly

Ageing

Scientists reveal the age that your body starts to age rapidly

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue has been banned from Instagram

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue has been banned from Instagram

By Sammi Minion

Pub adds 4% service charge for pulling a pint

Going Out

Pub adds 4% service charge for pulling a pint

By Sammi Minion

Vladimir Putin lists his three demands to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Putin

Vladimir Putin lists his three demands to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Government takes steps to appeal court ruling banning asylum seekers from Epping hotel

Government takes steps to appeal court ruling banning asylum seekers from Epping hotel

By Joseph Loftus

Football match abandoned over ‘barbaric’ fan violence as 100 spectators arrested

FIFA

Football match abandoned over ‘barbaric’ fan violence as 100 spectators arrested

By Sammi Minion

Lil Nas X arrested and taken to hospital for possible overdose after wandering streets in underwear

Lil Nas X arrested and taken to hospital for possible overdose after wandering streets in underwear

By Joseph Loftus

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

black death

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

By Sammi Minion

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

Affiliate

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

By Stephen Porzio

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

celebrity

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories