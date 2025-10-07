Search icon

News

07th Oct 2025

Skydiver jumps to his death without parachute in horror accident

Joseph Loftus

Just awful.

A skydiver has tragically died after he became separated from his student during a jump.

Police say that the instructor, Justin Fuller, ‘is presumed to have fallen from the sky without a parachute’ during the jump on Saturday, reports BBC News.

The 35-year-old appears to have been separated from his client and a tandem rig, which is what connects two people during a jump and contains their parachute.

Police in a helicopter were able to locate Fuller’s body in a wooded area, while his client was found alive stuck on a tree hours later.

The Nashville Fire Department used a number of ladders to reach the client and were eventually able to free him and bring him back to ground safely.

The client told authorities that it was his first jump and would be his last.

Fuller wrote recently about his passion for skydiving and for teaching people to skydive too.

He wrote on Instagram: “Teaching people to skydive has always been in my opinion the most rewarding job at the drop zone.

“Watching them figure it out and start flying their bodies is always a heartwarming moment. Sometimes though, it can get a little hectic up there when you let someone go for their first time.”

In June Fuller survived a plane crash after the plane’s engine failed after take-off.

Topics:

nashville,sensitive,Skydiving,us news

RELATED ARTICLES

Phantom of the Opera star Ben Lewis dies aged 46

sensitive

Phantom of the Opera star Ben Lewis dies aged 46

By JOE

Two killed and 14 injured after mass shooting at Alabama football game

alabama

Two killed and 14 injured after mass shooting at Alabama football game

By Erin McLaughlin

Man dies in weather-related incident as Storm Amy batters UK and Ireland

Home News

Man dies in weather-related incident as Storm Amy batters UK and Ireland

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Brits should stock up to prepare for war, former Nato chief says

NATO

Brits should stock up to prepare for war, former Nato chief says

By Nina McLaughlin

Major high street chain announce they’re closing 145 stores

Claire's

Major high street chain announce they’re closing 145 stores

By JOE

Donald Trump says Greta Thunberg is a ‘troublemaker’ who ‘needs to see a doctor

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says Greta Thunberg is a ‘troublemaker’ who ‘needs to see a doctor

By Erin McLaughlin

EU official warns Putin is ‘discussing attack on NATO’ as drones swarm Europe

EU official warns Putin is ‘discussing attack on NATO’ as drones swarm Europe

By Joseph Loftus

People believe the ‘rapture’ is back on because the wrong calendar was used

end of the world

People believe the ‘rapture’ is back on because the wrong calendar was used

By JOE

British parts found in Russian drones, Zelensky says

attack

British parts found in Russian drones, Zelensky says

By JOE

Dehumidifier that ‘gets rid of damp’ drops to its lowest price in months

Affiliate

Dehumidifier that ‘gets rid of damp’ drops to its lowest price in months

By Jonny Yates

Current England star reveals how he almost retired last season

Current England star reveals how he almost retired last season

By Jacob Entwistle

Arsenal could make Wembley move as Emirates is expanded

Arsenal could make Wembley move as Emirates is expanded

By Jacob Entwistle

Brits should stock up to prepare for war, former Nato chief says

NATO

Brits should stock up to prepare for war, former Nato chief says

By Nina McLaughlin

Major high street chain announce they’re closing 145 stores

Claire's

Major high street chain announce they’re closing 145 stores

By JOE

‘Life changing’ Peloton exercise bike slashed by £500 in limited time discount

Affiliate

‘Life changing’ Peloton exercise bike slashed by £500 in limited time discount

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump says Greta Thunberg is a ‘troublemaker’ who ‘needs to see a doctor

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says Greta Thunberg is a ‘troublemaker’ who ‘needs to see a doctor

By Erin McLaughlin

EU official warns Putin is ‘discussing attack on NATO’ as drones swarm Europe

EU official warns Putin is ‘discussing attack on NATO’ as drones swarm Europe

By Joseph Loftus

‘Excellent’ earphones ‘much better than AirPods’ get huge 55% discount

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ earphones ‘much better than AirPods’ get huge 55% discount

By Jonny Yates

Ninja air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ gets price slashed by nearly 50% in Prime deal

Affiliate

Ninja air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ gets price slashed by nearly 50% in Prime deal

By Jonny Yates

I’m A Celebrity All Stars full line-up ‘revealed’

I’m A Celebrity All Stars full line-up ‘revealed’

By Joseph Loftus

Robert Jenrick complains about ‘not seeing another white face’ during Birmingham visit

Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick complains about ‘not seeing another white face’ during Birmingham visit

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories