Skydiver jumps to his death without parachute in horror accident

A skydiver has tragically died after he became separated from his student during a jump.

Police say that the instructor, Justin Fuller, ‘is presumed to have fallen from the sky without a parachute’ during the jump on Saturday, reports BBC News.

The 35-year-old appears to have been separated from his client and a tandem rig, which is what connects two people during a jump and contains their parachute.

Police in a helicopter were able to locate Fuller’s body in a wooded area, while his client was found alive stuck on a tree hours later.

The Nashville Fire Department used a number of ladders to reach the client and were eventually able to free him and bring him back to ground safely.

The client told authorities that it was his first jump and would be his last.

Fuller wrote recently about his passion for skydiving and for teaching people to skydive too.

He wrote on Instagram: “Teaching people to skydive has always been in my opinion the most rewarding job at the drop zone.

“Watching them figure it out and start flying their bodies is always a heartwarming moment. Sometimes though, it can get a little hectic up there when you let someone go for their first time.”

In June Fuller survived a plane crash after the plane’s engine failed after take-off.