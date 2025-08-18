‘Skibidi’ and ‘tradwife’ amongst new words to be added to Cambridge Dictionary

We’ve got social media to thank for them

Amongst the 6,000 new words being added to next year’s Cambridge Dictionary are the terms “tradwife” and “skibidi.”

For those who haven’t spent enough time online over the last few months, Cambridge define a ‘tradwife’ as “a married woman, especially one who posts on social media, who stays at home doing cooking, cleaning, etc. and has children that she takes care of. Tradwife is short for traditional wife.”

‘Skibidi’ is much harder to tie down to a formal definition, and the dictionary has it as “a word that can have different meanings such as “cool” or “bad”, or can be used with no real meaning as a joke.”

Almost all of the other 6,000 words are said to have originated from internet culture, with terms for tech giants and remote working also included, demonstrating a growing trend of online communities shaping our shared language.

Another popular phrase to be added is “delulu,” which comes with the self-explanatory definition of “believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to.”

Then there is “mouse jiggler” which refers to a device used to make it seem as though you are working when you are not whilst working from home.

Other remote working inspired terms that have been added are “work wife” and “work spouse.”

Billionaire tech bros Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have also inspired a term of their own.

“Broligarchy” refers to “a small group of men, especially men owning or involved in a technology business, who are extremely rich and powerful, and who have or want political influence”.

Cambridge Dictionary’s lexical programme manager Colin McKintosh said: “It’s not every day you get to see words like ‘skibidi’ and ‘delulu’ make their way into the Cambridge Dictionary,” he said.

“We only add words where we think they’ll have staying power.”