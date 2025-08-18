Search icon

News

18th Aug 2025

‘Skibidi’ and ‘tradwife’ amongst new words to be added to Cambridge Dictionary

Sammi Minion

We’ve got social media to thank for them

Amongst the 6,000 new words being added to next year’s Cambridge Dictionary are the terms “tradwife” and “skibidi.”

For those who haven’t spent enough time online over the last few months, Cambridge define a ‘tradwife’ as “a married woman, especially one who posts on social media, who stays at home doing cooking, cleaning, etc. and has children that she takes care of. Tradwife is short for traditional wife.”

‘Skibidi’ is much harder to tie down to a formal definition, and the dictionary has it as “a word that can have different meanings such as “cool” or “bad”, or can be used with no real meaning as a joke.”

Almost all of the other 6,000 words are said to have originated from internet culture, with terms for tech giants and remote working also included, demonstrating a growing trend of online communities shaping our shared language.

Another popular phrase to be added is “delulu,” which comes with the self-explanatory definition of “believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to.”

Then there is “mouse jiggler” which refers to a device used to make it seem as though you are working when you are not whilst working from home.

Other remote working inspired terms that have been added are “work wife” and “work spouse.”

Billionaire tech bros Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have also inspired a term of their own.

“Broligarchy” refers to “a small group of men, especially men owning or involved in a technology business, who are extremely rich and powerful, and who have or want political influence”.

Cambridge Dictionary’s lexical programme manager Colin McKintosh said: “It’s not every day you get to see words like ‘skibidi’ and ‘delulu’ make their way into the Cambridge Dictionary,” he said.

“We only add words where we think they’ll have staying power.”

Topics:

Dictionary,Skibidi,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Here’s everything we know about Chikungunya virus as cases rise in UK

chikungunya

Here’s everything we know about Chikungunya virus as cases rise in UK

By Harry Warner

Hundreds of XL Bullies destroyed but ban has ‘failed’ to stop dog attacks

News

Hundreds of XL Bullies destroyed but ban has ‘failed’ to stop dog attacks

By Sammi Minion

Government issue response after petition calling for general election passes 500,000 signatures

government

Government issue response after petition calling for general election passes 500,000 signatures

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Putin agrees to ‘game-changing’ security guarantees for Ukraine, US envoy says

News

Putin agrees to ‘game-changing’ security guarantees for Ukraine, US envoy says

By Harry Warner

Neighbours ‘asked to move out of homes’ as William and Kate move into new house

Kate Middleton

Neighbours ‘asked to move out of homes’ as William and Kate move into new house

By Erin McLaughlin

Greggs announce plans to set up ‘new type of bakery’

bakery

Greggs announce plans to set up ‘new type of bakery’

By Sammi Minion

Keir Starmer to head to White House for meeting with Trump and Zelenskyy

starmer

Keir Starmer to head to White House for meeting with Trump and Zelenskyy

By JOE

Woman explains why she donated daughter’s horse to zoo to be fed to predators

Animals

Woman explains why she donated daughter’s horse to zoo to be fed to predators

By Dan Seddon

Rescue centre says it’s at ‘breaking point’ as heatwave leaves dozens of hedgehogs sick

Heatwave

Rescue centre says it’s at ‘breaking point’ as heatwave leaves dozens of hedgehogs sick

By Sammi Minion

Neymar leaves pitch in flood of tears after Brazilian league match

Football

Neymar leaves pitch in flood of tears after Brazilian league match

By Sammi Minion

Bad Omens announce UK and European tour dates for 2025 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Bad Omens announce UK and European tour dates for 2025 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Pierce Brosnan backtracks on female Bond comments and says ‘it has to be a man’

James Bond

Pierce Brosnan backtracks on female Bond comments and says ‘it has to be a man’

By Sammi Minion

Chabuddy G to Cha-Rugby-G – Red Roses’ new PR Manager to take Women’s World Cup by storm

Chabuddy G

Chabuddy G to Cha-Rugby-G – Red Roses’ new PR Manager to take Women’s World Cup by storm

By Pat Smith

Donald Trump rules out Ukraine joining NATO or getting Crimea back

Donald Trump

Donald Trump rules out Ukraine joining NATO or getting Crimea back

By Charlie Herbert

Lineker can’t resist quip at former BBC bosses after watching first MOTD without him

Lineker can’t resist quip at former BBC bosses after watching first MOTD without him

By SportsJOE

MORE FROM JOE

Ruben Amorim flips out at suggestion he should have started Tom Heaton over Altay Bayindir

Manchester United

Ruben Amorim flips out at suggestion he should have started Tom Heaton over Altay Bayindir

By SportsJOE

Putin agrees to ‘game-changing’ security guarantees for Ukraine, US envoy says

News

Putin agrees to ‘game-changing’ security guarantees for Ukraine, US envoy says

By Harry Warner

Neighbours ‘asked to move out of homes’ as William and Kate move into new house

Kate Middleton

Neighbours ‘asked to move out of homes’ as William and Kate move into new house

By Erin McLaughlin

One of the very best Irish movies ever is on TV tonight

Film

One of the very best Irish movies ever is on TV tonight

By Sammi Minion

Family Guy voice actor refused to voice one episode because it was too offensive

Family Guy

Family Guy voice actor refused to voice one episode because it was too offensive

By JOE

Greggs announce plans to set up ‘new type of bakery’

bakery

Greggs announce plans to set up ‘new type of bakery’

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories