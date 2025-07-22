Search icon

22nd Jul 2025

Sir Tom Jones issues sad health update as he cancels concert hours before he’s due on stage

Ava Keady

The singer has been sent an influx of well wishes.

Sir Tom Jones issues a sad health update after he cancelled his concert hours before he was due on stage.

The 85-year-old was extremely apologetic for cancelling his gig in Bremen, north Germany and shared his heartbreak at inconveniencing thousands of ticket holders.

In a statement on social media, the Welsh singer wrote:  “Hello to all the fans in Bremen. Unfortunately, I must postpone my show this evening, as I’ve contracted an upper respiratory infection that needs treatment and rest.

“I know this is really disappointing and will cause inconvenience to you all, and I’m very sorry about that. But the show will now go ahead on Monday 28th July, so I look forward to seeing you then. All tickets will remain valid for the re-scheduled date.

“Until then, thank you for your understanding. Love, Tom.”

The Unusual singer, who recently celebrated his 85th birthday, was sent an influx of well wishes.

“Take care of yourself get well soon,” wrote one user.

Another commented: “So sorry to hear Tom get better soon.”

The tour picks up this weekend, and the singer will play 15 shows before the tour ends at Cardiff Castle next month.

Topics:

Singer,Tom Jones

