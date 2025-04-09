Search icon

09th Apr 2025

Singer among 113 dead after roof collapses on nightclub dance floor

Ava Keady

The disaster occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A singer is among the 113 people dead after a roof collapsed on a nightclub dance floor in the Dominican Republic.

Rubby Pérez was performing at the Jet Set nightclub when disaster struck late on Monday, April 7.

300 people had gone to his gig in the country’s capital, Santo Domingo, when the roof caved in.

14 hours into the search effort, before Pérez was found, his brother Micaías said: “We only trust that the grace of God really will work a miracle.”

His manager, Enrique Paulino, recalled: “It happened so quickly.

“I managed to throw myself into a corner.”

113 people are confirmed to have been killed, with another 150 injured.

Rescue teams of over 400 people continue to search for more casualties, with fears the death toll will rise even further.

It is currently unknown what caused the collapse.

In a statement, the nightclub said the ‘tragedy struck a deep note in the hearts of all of us’.

“The loss of life leaves us in a state of profound pain and dismay.

“In this difficult time, our prayers are with each of the affected families. We share their pain as if it were our own, because we are also in mourning.

“We are collaborating fully and transparently with the relevant authorities to assist the victims and clarify what happened,” they continued.

On X, President Luis Abinader wrote: “We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have followed the case minute by minute since it happened.

“All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families.”

