11th Apr 2025

Siemens boss, wife and three children killed in New York helicopter crash

Sean Crosbie

It is the deadliest helicopter crash in the city since 2018.

Three children are among the six people who have died after a helicopter crashed into New York’s Hudson River on Thursday.

Those that lost their lives in the tragedy include Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and three children, as well as the pilot.

The family had arrived to New York from Barcelona on Wednesday.

The helicopter’s flight went north along the Manhattan skyline and then back south toward the Statue of Liberty and lasted less than 18 minutes.

It remains unclear as to what caused the crash, however former Marine Corps helicopter pilot, Justin Green, has weighed in on the tragedy.

Speaking to Metro, he said: “It is possible the helicopter’s main rotors struck the tail boom, breaking it apart and causing the cabin to free-fall.

“They were dead as soon as whatever happened, happened.

“There’s no indication they had any control over the craft. No pilot could have prevented that accident once they lost the lifts.

“It’s like a rock falling to the ground. It’s heartbreaking.”

One witness said that he saw the aircraft “falling apart” midair.

Another said she heard what sounded like “several gunshots in a row, almost, in the air.”

She then looked out and saw the helicopter “splash in several pieces into the river.”

Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul said: “Six innocent souls have lost their lives, and we pray for them and their families.”

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are currently investigating the tragedy.

A New York Police Department spokesperson said: “Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas.”

Topics:

Helicopter,New York

