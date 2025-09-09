Search icon

09th Sep 2025

Shoppers rave about ‘bargain’ Dryrobe dupe that has huge 31% discount

Jonny Yates

‘Great value compared to Dryrobe’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are snapping a Dryrobe ‘dupe’ that’s has been given a huge discount for a limited time.

The Osprey Changing Robe has dropped by a huge 31% on Amazon, taking the price from £86.74 to £59.49.

This is a big difference when compared to the official Dryrobe range, with one setting you back £175.

It’s mainly used as a changing robe for those who enjoy sea swimming and watersports, to change into dry clothes and warm up post-activity.

But shoppers have been snapping up the Osprey robe for ‘walks out in bad weather’, and to keep warm during the winter months.

The limited time deal includes a number of different styles, including black, blue, grey, and red as well as camo black, which is a dupe of the Dryrobe version.

Made using recycled plastic bottles, the long coat has a 100% Sherpa fleece lining to keep you warm, and is complete with a hood, and an internal phone pocket.

The changing robe features an internal phone pocket to keep your belongings safe.

The changing robe has an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 1,600 customers who have tried and tested the product.

A number of shoppers have compared it to the Dryrobe brand, with one writing: “This is awesome. I ummed and ahhhed about this purchase wondering whether I should just bite the bullet and pay the extortionate amount that Dryrobe are asking. That answer is no. This is brilliant, warm, drying and huge which is what I wanted. Absolute bargain!”.

Another said it’s “great value compared to Dryrobe” and is “half the price of better known brands, but just as good”.

In a more mixed review, one shopper said “it’s not the same quality as Dryrobe” but added “for less than half the price it’s worth it”.

While others said, “bought this for my walks out in bad weather and it keeps you really dry” and “it’s nice and warm which is great for walking around the beach in.”

To shop the discounted Osprey Changing Robe head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

