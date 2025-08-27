Search icon

27th Aug 2025

Shooting at US primary school described as ‘horrific act of violence’

Sammi Minion

BREAKING

A shooting has been reported at a Catholic school in the US city of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Multiple people are said to be injured but it is so far unclear as to the severity of their conditions.

Per CNN, the shooter is now dead and there is no longer an active threat to the community in the city.

The injury that caused the shooter’s death is believed to have been self-inflicted.

Former Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz was one of the first public figures to comment on the incident, taking to Twitter/X to write: “I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence.” 

Walz is Governor for the state of Minnesota.

Donald Trump has also spoken on the situation at the school.

The US President took to social media to write: “The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene.

“The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

Authorities at the scene have announced that a news conference will be made soon, where more details about the shooting will be revealed.

