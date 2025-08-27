Shooting at US primary school described as ‘horrific act of violence’

BREAKING

A shooting has been reported at a Catholic school in the US city of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Multiple people are said to be injured but it is so far unclear as to the severity of their conditions.

BREAKING: At least two people have been killed in the shooting incident in Minnesota, and more than a dozen were taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries, sources said.



Students in pre-K to eighth grade attend the school.

Per CNN, the shooter is now dead and there is no longer an active threat to the community in the city.

The injury that caused the shooter’s death is believed to have been self-inflicted.

Former Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz was one of the first public figures to comment on the incident, taking to Twitter/X to write: “I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence.”

Walz is Governor for the state of Minnesota.

I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene.



Donald Trump has also spoken on the situation at the school.

The US President took to social media to write: “The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene.

“The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

Authorities at the scene have announced that a news conference will be made soon, where more details about the shooting will be revealed.