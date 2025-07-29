Search icon

News

29th Jul 2025

Shooting at New York skyscraper leaves four dead 

Sammi Minion

The incident occurred last night in New York.

Four people have been killed and one person is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at a New York skyscraper. 

The lone shooter — who police have identified as a 27-year-old man from Las Vegas called Shane Devon Tamura, per Sky News— also died from a self-inflicted injury. 

One of the people killed in the shooting has been identified as a police officer named Didarul Islam, who had been working as security in the skyscraper.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) paid tribute to Islam in a post on Twitter/X: “He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today.

“We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honour his legacy.”

The attack took place at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, which is home to the headquarters of the NFL as well as offices for KPMG.

The events leading up the the shooting were revealed by New York police commissioner Jessica Tisch at a news briefing. 

She said CCTV footage shows the attacker getting out of a car and walking towards the building while carrying an M4 rifle. 

On entering the lobby, he turned right and opened fire on the police officer. 

Tisch added: “He then shoots a woman who took cover behind a pillar and proceeds through the lobby, spraying it with gunfire” 

“He makes his way to the elevator bank where he shoots a security guard who was taking cover behind a security desk.”

The footage then showed the shooter calling for a lift. 

Tisch said: “A female exits that elevator and he allows her to walk past him unharmed.” 

“He goes up to the 33rd floor… and begins to walk the floor firing rounds as he travelled. One person was struck and killed on that floor.”

It was following this that the shooter shot himself in the chest and died. 

The president of the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) union in New York said: “Pure evil came to the heart of our city and struck innocent people – and one of our police officers who was protecting those people… our hero brother who gave his life for this city.”

Topics:

New York,News,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Teen suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after hair gets caught in funfair ride

Accident

Teen suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after hair gets caught in funfair ride

By Ava Keady

Multiple killed in mass shooting in Bangkok

News

Multiple killed in mass shooting in Bangkok

By JOE

Multiple killed and others seriously injured in Germany train crash

Europe

Multiple killed and others seriously injured in Germany train crash

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

The best VPN for price, free trials and internet speeds tried and tested

Affiliate

The best VPN for price, free trials and internet speeds tried and tested

By JOE

New male contraceptive pill deemed safe and effective

male contraception

New male contraceptive pill deemed safe and effective

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

By Erin McLaughlin

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

Politics

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

By JOE

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s brother Paul charged with rape, according to reports

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s brother Paul charged with rape, according to reports

By Harry Warner

The best VPN for price, free trials and internet speeds tried and tested

Affiliate

The best VPN for price, free trials and internet speeds tried and tested

By JOE

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

New male contraceptive pill deemed safe and effective

male contraception

New male contraceptive pill deemed safe and effective

By Ava Keady

Spanish press slam Chloe Kelly for ‘cocky gesture’ after Euro 2025 win

Chloe Kelly

Spanish press slam Chloe Kelly for ‘cocky gesture’ after Euro 2025 win

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

By Erin McLaughlin

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

Politics

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

By JOE

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s brother Paul charged with rape, according to reports

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s brother Paul charged with rape, according to reports

By Harry Warner

More than 250 MPs have now signed the letter calling on the PM to recognise a Palestinian state

Labour

More than 250 MPs have now signed the letter calling on the PM to recognise a Palestinian state

By Sammi Minion

Amazon has launched a cheaper Kindle and it comes with millions of free books already on it

Affiliate

Amazon has launched a cheaper Kindle and it comes with millions of free books already on it

By Stephen Hurrell

Date and location confirmed for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 trophy parade

EURO 2025

Date and location confirmed for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 trophy parade

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories