31st Jul 2025

‘Shining star’ actress killed in accident on way to show

Sammi Minion

‘Rosa was a shining star, so full of life, love and talent.’ 

An acting student from Lancashire, described as a “shining star”,  has passed away in a car crash, aged just 19. 

Rosa Taylor died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a collision with a lorry last Thursday (July 24).

Liverpool performing arts academy (LIPA) student Rosa had been on her way to a performance in Wiltshire and was travelling along the A4 Bath Road when the crash occurred. 

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash while the driver and another passenger were both taken to hospital with serious injuries. 

Rosa had previously performed with Liverpool Empire Youth Theatre in Legally Blonde: The Musical and had recently taken to the stage at Liverpool Playhouse.

A tribute on GoFundMe — started to raise funds for Rosa’s funeral ceremony — reads: “Rosa was a shining star, so full of life, love and talent. A real life princess who had a passion for dancing, singing and acting. She will forever be part of our PICK’N’MIX family.

“Rosa – your laughter, your kindness and your spirit will stay with us forever.

“Forever loved, forever cherished, forever 19.”

Liverpool,News,sensitive,UK

