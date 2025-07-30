Search icon

News

30th Jul 2025

Sharon Osbourne’s heartbreaking tribute to Ozzy as she lays husband to rest

Nina McLaughlin

The music legend’s funeral is taking place today

Sharon Osbourne made a touching tribute to her late husband Ozzy Osbourne before laying him to rest at his funeral.

The Black Sabbath frontman died earlier this month aged 76.

A huge funeral procession travelled through his hometown of Birmingham today, with tens of thousands of fans turning up to pay tribute.

Ozzy’s family stopped by the Black Sabbath bridge on Broad Street to visit the tributes left by fans.

A visibly emotional Sharon stood alongside her children Jack and Kelly to look at the messages and flowers left there.

During the stop, the family turned to the crowd in a touching moment paying tribute to Ozzy.

They held their hands up with the peace sign, as crowds cheered and showed their hands in the devil horns sign.

The BBC reports that the family spent five minutes at the bridge before getting back in their cars and moving on.

Sharon fulfilled Ozzy’s final wish just weeks before his death.

In a statement released by his family announcing his death, they wrote: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

However, a location stamp reading ‘Birmingham, England’ preceded the statement, confirming that the rock legend passed away at home, just as he had wished.

Ozzy and Sharon had both discussed returning to the UK from LA prior to his health deteriorating, with Ozzy revealing that he was ‘desperate to come home’.

He spoke to the Guardian in May as he prepared for his final gig and said: “It’s time for me to spend some time with my grandkids.

“I don’t want to die in a hotel room somewhere. I want to spend the rest of my life with my family.”

The Black Sabbath frontman made his wish to relocate back to the UK no secret.

Speaking to The Observer in 2022, he said everything in America was ‘f***ing ridiculous.’

“Everything’s f***ing ridiculous [in America]. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day.

“God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert. … it’s f***ing crazy.”

Despite this, the move continued to be delayed due to his health.

However, speaking to Planet Rock’s Loz Guest, Sharon confirmed that the final Black Sabbath gig gave Ozzy the chance to finally return home.

“He’s coming over in March. His brothers (in Black Sabbath), he’s excited to be here with them,” she said.

Additionally, she confirmed that they would remain in the UK following the gig.

Topics:

Birmingham,Ozzy Osbourne,Sharon Osbourne

RELATED ARTICLES

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral date confirmed as procession to pass through Birmingham

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral date confirmed as procession to pass through Birmingham

By Erin McLaughlin

Last video of Ozzy Osbourne shows music legend looking cheerful days before death

Black Sabbath

Last video of Ozzy Osbourne shows music legend looking cheerful days before death

By JOE

Psychologist explains why we react so strongly when a celebrity dies

emotional

Psychologist explains why we react so strongly when a celebrity dies

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Ryanair refuses widow refund for dead husband ‘unless he complains from beyond the grave’

News

Ryanair refuses widow refund for dead husband ‘unless he complains from beyond the grave’

By Harry Warner

Study reveals top 40 jobs most at risk of being taken over by AI

AI

Study reveals top 40 jobs most at risk of being taken over by AI

By Harry Warner

Aldi to become first supermarket in UK to introduce £13 rule

Aldi

Aldi to become first supermarket in UK to introduce £13 rule

By Nina McLaughlin

Wrexham set to move for former Premier League captain

Wrexham set to move for former Premier League captain

By Jacob Entwistle

White House uses Jet2 meme in surreal migrant deportation video

Ice

White House uses Jet2 meme in surreal migrant deportation video

By Bill Curtis

Channel 4 viewers horrified after Bonnie Blue documentary broadcasts graphic sex scenes

Bonnie Blue

Channel 4 viewers horrified after Bonnie Blue documentary broadcasts graphic sex scenes

By JOE

Ryanair refuses widow refund for dead husband ‘unless he complains from beyond the grave’

News

Ryanair refuses widow refund for dead husband ‘unless he complains from beyond the grave’

By Harry Warner

Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool

Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool

By Jacob Entwistle

Study reveals top 40 jobs most at risk of being taken over by AI

AI

Study reveals top 40 jobs most at risk of being taken over by AI

By Harry Warner

Jill Scott Once Played in Front of 200 Fans – Now the Women’s Euros Has Sold 300,000 Tickets

Jill Scott Once Played in Front of 200 Fans – Now the Women’s Euros Has Sold 300,000 Tickets

By JOE

Aldi to become first supermarket in UK to introduce £13 rule

Aldi

Aldi to become first supermarket in UK to introduce £13 rule

By Nina McLaughlin

Wrexham set to move for former Premier League captain

Wrexham set to move for former Premier League captain

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

A terrifying post-apocalyptic war drama movie is on TV tonight

Film

A terrifying post-apocalyptic war drama movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

White House uses Jet2 meme in surreal migrant deportation video

Ice

White House uses Jet2 meme in surreal migrant deportation video

By Bill Curtis

Channel 4 viewers horrified after Bonnie Blue documentary broadcasts graphic sex scenes

Bonnie Blue

Channel 4 viewers horrified after Bonnie Blue documentary broadcasts graphic sex scenes

By JOE

Rugby player and dad killed in ‘targeted’ London quadruple stabbing

London

Rugby player and dad killed in ‘targeted’ London quadruple stabbing

By Ava Keady

Original Iron Maiden singer Paul Mario Day dies aged 69

Iron Maiden

Original Iron Maiden singer Paul Mario Day dies aged 69

By Harry Warner

PRESIDENT tickets go on sale for their first ever headline UK and European tour

Affiliate

PRESIDENT tickets go on sale for their first ever headline UK and European tour

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories