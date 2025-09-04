Search icon

04th Sep 2025

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

Sammi Minion

Multiple people were injured in a horrific crash involving a double-decker bus in London this morning.

The crash occurred just outside of the city’s busy Victoria station, on Victoria Street, and involved the London bus mounting the pavement.

An air ambulance had to be dispatched just after 8am.

Authorities have since confirmed the extent of the impact, with a number of passengers as well as the driver being raced to hospital.

Pedestrians who had been walking on the pavement near the bus before it crashed were also affected with some also rushed to hospital.

Per Met Police, currently there are no reported fatalities caused by the collision.

As soon as news of the crash was announced, dozens of emergency vehicles flooded to the scene.

A witness at the scene told The Telegraph: “Everything is cordoned off but it looks like a lot of people and from what I can tell it looks like serious injuries. There are a lot of medics.”

An investigation has been launched but no arrests have been made yet.

Road closures have been made in the area as emergency services attempt to deal with the incident and attend to victims of the crash.

Victoria Street has been closed from Wilton Road to Buckingham Palace Road. 

A number of statements have been made by the authorities involved in responding to the incident.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 8.20am today (4 September) to reports of a road traffic collision on Victoria Street, Westminster.

“We have sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, a paramedic in a fast response car, a clinical team manager, an incident response officer and a command support vehicle.

“We’ve also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“The incident is ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners.”

A spokesperson for the Met Police added: “Police are responding to reports of a collision at around 08:20hrs on Thursday, September 4 in Victoria Street, SW1 involving a bus and a number of pedestrians.

“Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance are on scene.

“Several pedestrians and passengers on the bus are understood to be injured and are in the process of being transported to hospital, we await further information. There are no reported fatalities.

“The driver of the bus has been taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition.

“At this early stage in the investigation, no arrests have been made.

“The road remains closed. All vehicles are diverted at this time.

“Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1605/4Sep.”

