Several people dead after car drives through crowd at festival

Multiple people have died after a car drove into a crowd at a festival in Vancouver, Canada.

The horrific tragedy occurred at the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party on Saturday. The driver of the car was arrested at the scene, however, the motive remains unclear.

Videos of the attack’s aftermath have been posted online, which show at least seven people lying immobile on the ground.

The Lapu Lapu Day Block Party is an annual Filipino cultural event including food, music, and cultural performances.

In a statement, Vancouver Police said: “Vancouver Police investigates mass casualty incident at neighbourhood block party. A suspect has been arrested by Vancouver Police after several people were killed and multiple others injured at a neighbourhood street party in South Vancouver earlier tonight.

“At approximately 8:14 p.m. on April 26, a man drove into a large crowd of people attending the Lapu Lapu Day Festival near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street. A 30-year-old suspect, a Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing and is being led the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section. Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2500.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said: “I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening. I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver.

“We are all mourning with you. We are monitoring the situation closely, and thankful to our first responders for their swift action.”