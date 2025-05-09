Serious concerns raised over Pope Leo XIV’s alleged handling of sexual abuse cases

Survivors of clerical abuse have raised their concerns.

Serious concerns have been raised over Pope Leo XIV’s alleged handling of sexual abuse cases.

Survivors of clerical abuse have raised their concerns as well as demanding a zero tolerance policy be instituted by the new Pope.

Furthermore, they are calling for an investigation into Leo XIV’s handling of previous misconduct allegations.

A statement was released yesterday by the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, which has 25,000 members worldwide.

The statement acknowledged the ‘gravity of the role’ Cardinal Robert Prevost assumed as he was named the first American pope in the Catholic Church’s 2,000-year history.

The group, known as SNAP, said in the statement: “With the title comes a grave reckoning.”

Prior to his election, the group released a 6-page open letter demanding that the new pontiff instills a ‘truly universal zero tolerance law for sexual abuse and cover-up’ by clergy.

“Now that he’s the pope, we’re gravely concerned,” Sarah Pearson, SNAP spokesperson, told Newsweek.

She added: “These are serious allegations by three women and their complaints deserve to be investigated.”

In 2023, three Peruvian women claimed that as bishop, Leo XIV failed to investigate their reports of having been abused as teenagers.

The women went public saying they were abused by two priests in Chiclayo, dating back to 2007.

According to Pearson the allegations were primarily about the Pope’s dealings with Father James Ray who was accused of abusing minors.

Reported by the Chicago-Sun Times in 2021, a decade later, Ray’s ministry was allowed to move to the Augustinians’ St John Stone Friary in Chicago, despite the building being near an elementary school.

The paper obtained records which showed that church officials approved the transfer and noted there was ‘no school in the immediate area’.

Prevost was accused by SNAP of ‘endanger[ing]’ the safety of the children at the school after approving the transfer.

Furthermore, in 2022, while serving as bishop of Chiclayo in Peru, three victims reported alleged abuse to civil authorities after no progress was made in the case they filed with the diocese.

The victims said that Prevost failed to open any investigation and sent inadequate information to Rome.

Additionally, SNAP claimed that the diocese allowed the priest to continue delivering mass.

“He had a large amount of responsibility and oversight,” Pearson commented.

The Vatican has reportedly denied any wrongdoing by Prevost in the case.