Search icon

News

25th Sep 2023

Serial killer nurse Lucy Letby to face retrial on attempted murder charge

Joseph Loftus

Letby was sentenced to a whole life order last month

Serial killer nurse, Lucy Letby, is set to face a retrial on one count of attempted murder after prosecutors considered a series of outstanding allegations against her.

33-year-old, Letby, was sentenced to a whole life order last month after jurors convicted her of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murder of six more at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.

A hearing for the retrial took place at Manchester Crown Court earlier today (September 25) with the Crown Prosecution Service outlining their intentions.

Letby, who is originally from Hereford, appeared via video link from HMP New Hall.

Previously, Letby had failed at attend her sentencing at the same court.

It was then confirmed that Letby will face a retrial for the alleged attempted murder of a newborn baby girl known as Child K.

The retrial date has been set for June 10 next year.

Last month, Letby was found guilty of murdering the babies by injecting them with air between June 2015 and June 2016, when she was working at the Countess of Chester Hospital, the Manchester Crown Court was earlier told.

She also attempted to murder other babies in the hospital’s neonatal unit, with methods including deliberately injecting them with air, overfeeding them and poisoning them with insulin.

She faced a total of 22 charges.

Letby was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder and the jury could not reach verdicts on six charges of attempted murder.

Related links:

Serial killer nurse Lucy Letby refuses to appear in court for sentencing

Chilling footage shows moment nurse Lucy Letby is arrested for murdering babies

Nurse found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill another six

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Neymar already ‘very unhappy’ in Saudi Arabia

Football

Neymar already ‘very unhappy’ in Saudi Arabia

By Callum Boyle

Army ‘on standby’ after police officers turn in guns following charge over Chris Kaba’s murder

gun crime

Army ‘on standby’ after police officers turn in guns following charge over Chris Kaba’s murder

By Steve Hopkins

Suella Braverman could be in contempt of court over Chris Kaba tweets

suella braverman

Suella Braverman could be in contempt of court over Chris Kaba tweets

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

‘Time traveller’ who claims to be from the 65th century ‘passes lie detector test’ on camera

Time Travel

‘Time traveller’ who claims to be from the 65th century ‘passes lie detector test’ on camera

By Wil Jones

Simon Jordan reveals he has been battling cancer live on talkSPORT

Cancer

Simon Jordan reveals he has been battling cancer live on talkSPORT

By Charlie Herbert

Alec Baldwin mercilessly mocks Trump but this kid takes things even further on live TV

Alec Baldwin mercilessly mocks Trump but this kid takes things even further on live TV

By Paul Moore

Exoplanet dubbed ‘hot Jupiter’ has metal clouds and raining gems

Astronomy

Exoplanet dubbed ‘hot Jupiter’ has metal clouds and raining gems

By Kieran Galpin

Gary Lineker praised for his cutting response to anti-refugee tweet

Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker praised for his cutting response to anti-refugee tweet

By Nooruddean Choudry

Brits face the hottest day of the year this week after Saharan dust turned skies orange

Heatwave

Brits face the hottest day of the year this week after Saharan dust turned skies orange

By Charlie Herbert

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ storm warning across most of UK

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ storm warning across most of UK

By Joseph Loftus

Man telling his girlfriend she should take his surname after they marry divides opinion

ethan payne

Man telling his girlfriend she should take his surname after they marry divides opinion

By Charlie Herbert

Man gored to death by bull at Spanish festival

Man gored to death by bull at Spanish festival

By Joseph Loftus

Chelsea co-owner runs from fans after Aston Villa defeat

Behdad Eghbali

Chelsea co-owner runs from fans after Aston Villa defeat

By Callum Boyle

Heart Xmas which plays Christmas songs 24/7 has just launched

Christmas

Heart Xmas which plays Christmas songs 24/7 has just launched

By Charlie Herbert

Brit stabbed to death in Portugal ‘while playing the Blue Whale game’

Crime

Brit stabbed to death in Portugal ‘while playing the Blue Whale game’

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

I did stand-up comedy for the very first time, this is what happened

Comedy

I did stand-up comedy for the very first time, this is what happened

By Kyle Picknell

Video: Relive the best scenes in Breaking Bad with this GTA V tribute

Breaking Bad

Video: Relive the best scenes in Breaking Bad with this GTA V tribute

By Matt Stanger

FC Barcelona announce signing of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax

Ajax

FC Barcelona announce signing of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax

By Reuben Pinder

Mulder and Scully return in new X-Files teaser (Video)

Television

Mulder and Scully return in new X-Files teaser (Video)

By Tom Victor

Australian man gets his supermarket rewards card tattooed on his arm – and it works

Australia

Australian man gets his supermarket rewards card tattooed on his arm – and it works

By Charlie Herbert

Lionel Messi shows off his keepy uppy skills… but not with a football (Video)

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi shows off his keepy uppy skills… but not with a football (Video)

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories