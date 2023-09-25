Serial killer nurse Lucy Letby to face retrial on attempted murder charge

Letby was sentenced to a whole life order last month

Serial killer nurse, Lucy Letby, is set to face a retrial on one count of attempted murder after prosecutors considered a series of outstanding allegations against her.

33-year-old, Letby, was sentenced to a whole life order last month after jurors convicted her of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murder of six more at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.

A hearing for the retrial took place at Manchester Crown Court earlier today (September 25) with the Crown Prosecution Service outlining their intentions.

Letby, who is originally from Hereford, appeared via video link from HMP New Hall.

Previously, Letby had failed at attend her sentencing at the same court.

It was then confirmed that Letby will face a retrial for the alleged attempted murder of a newborn baby girl known as Child K.

The retrial date has been set for June 10 next year.

Last month, Letby was found guilty of murdering the babies by injecting them with air between June 2015 and June 2016, when she was working at the Countess of Chester Hospital, the Manchester Crown Court was earlier told.

She also attempted to murder other babies in the hospital’s neonatal unit, with methods including deliberately injecting them with air, overfeeding them and poisoning them with insulin.

She faced a total of 22 charges.

Letby was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder and the jury could not reach verdicts on six charges of attempted murder.

