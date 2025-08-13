Search icon

News

13th Aug 2025

Second person dies after eating ‘toxic broccoli’ sandwich

Nina McLaughlin

More than 17 people have been hospitalised due to the broccoli

A second person has died after eating a ‘toxic’ broccoli and sausage sandwich from a food truck.

Tamara D’Acunto, 45, has died after ending up in intensive care for treatment for botulism in southern Italy.

Last week, Luigi Di Sarno, a 52-year-old musician, died after buying the sandwich in Diamante, Calabria.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has seized jars of broccoli from the business and the truck where the sandwiches were made after more than 17 people have ended up in hospital.

Broccoli has been recalled across Italy amid the growing outbreak of botulism.

Botulism is caused by the toxins produced via the Clostridium botulinum bacteria. It is a rare disease, with only around 1000 cases per year, and can cause respiratory failure, muscle paralysis, and death.

Calabria Region’s Department of Health and Welfare issued a statement after the outbreak.

“The emergency procedure established in these cases has been activated, which requires immediate notification to the Poison Control Center in Pavia, the only national centre designated for the management of botulism.

“No region or hospital in the country is authorised to store the antivenom in their own facilities. This serum, however, is exclusively available to the Ministry of Health, which holds it in designated secure locations and distributes it only through the Lombardy Poison Control Centre.

“The first two vials, used for the first patients, were sent directly from the Military Pharmacy in Taranto. However, as the number of cases increased, additional supplies became necessary.

“Yesterday, the Calabria Region, through Azienda Zero, provided a 118 aircraft that flew to the San Camillo Hospital in Rome, where the ministry had centralised additional vials of the antivenom to facilitate distribution.”

Topics:

Italy,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Three teenagers charged with murder of 49-year-old man as 12-year-old arrested

Crime

Three teenagers charged with murder of 49-year-old man as 12-year-old arrested

By Harry Warner

Man immediately kicked in head by bull after slapping its backside during Spanish festival

Europe

Man immediately kicked in head by bull after slapping its backside during Spanish festival

By Sammi Minion

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

sensitive

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Man United u21 match abandoned following ‘serious head injury’

Man United u21 match abandoned following ‘serious head injury’

By Jacob Entwistle

Carabao Cup draw in full: Man Utd learn opponents in second round

Carabao Cup draw in full: Man Utd learn opponents in second round

By Jacob Entwistle

US and Russia set to ‘propose West Bank-style occupation of Ukraine’

US and Russia set to ‘propose West Bank-style occupation of Ukraine’

By Joseph Loftus

Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

Bonnie Blue

Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

By JOE

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

News

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

By Harry Warner

Free bus passes should be given to all people under 22 in England, MPs say

Bus

Free bus passes should be given to all people under 22 in England, MPs say

By Nina McLaughlin

Man United u21 match abandoned following ‘serious head injury’

Man United u21 match abandoned following ‘serious head injury’

By Jacob Entwistle

Carabao Cup draw in full: Man Utd learn opponents in second round

Carabao Cup draw in full: Man Utd learn opponents in second round

By Jacob Entwistle

US and Russia set to ‘propose West Bank-style occupation of Ukraine’

US and Russia set to ‘propose West Bank-style occupation of Ukraine’

By Joseph Loftus

Favourite VPN of British MPs has been revealed following Online Safety Act

Affiliate

Favourite VPN of British MPs has been revealed following Online Safety Act

By Stephen Hurrell

Cillian Murphy’s new Netflix movie gets stylish and tense first look

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy’s new Netflix movie gets stylish and tense first look

By Stephen Porzio

Margot Robbie had no idea her husband was actually in Harry Potter

Harry Potter

Margot Robbie had no idea her husband was actually in Harry Potter

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

By JOE

Liverpool fans harshly slam ‘irrelevant’ Newcastle over Alexander Isak saga

Alexander Isak

Liverpool fans harshly slam ‘irrelevant’ Newcastle over Alexander Isak saga

By JOE

Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

Bonnie Blue

Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

By JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 59

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 59

By Stephen Porzio

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

News

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

By Harry Warner

Marcus Rashford lays into Man United and critically explains downfall of club

man united

Marcus Rashford lays into Man United and critically explains downfall of club

By Harry Warner

Load more stories