16th Apr 2025

Scientists stunned by extremely rare colossal sea creature caught on camera for first time

Harry Warner

A living one has never been filmed at depth before

Scientists have been stunned after filming an extremely rare colossal sea creature for the first time ever at depth.

The creature in question is the almost mythological sounding Colossal Squid, the largest of the squid family by mass.

While this massive squid is no fantastical beast, it is certainly in the extended family of the legendary Kraken, so has plenty of pedigree.

This particular specimen, however, did not live up to its moniker, being a juvenile and therefore measured a rather regular 30cm (11.8in) in length.

This said, scientists estimate that the mollusc can grow as large as 7m (23ft) in length and weigh up to 500kg (1,100lb) which makes it the largest invertebrate on the planet.

Despite the species being discovered 100 years ago it has never been filmed due to the depths at which it lives and its remote habitat.

This particular squid was found wandering at a cool 600m (1,968ft) deep in the south Atlantic Ocean, near the South Sandwich Islands.

University of Essex academic, Dr Michelle Taylor, led the group of scientists who recorded the squid in action during a 35-day escapade in March looking for new marine life.

The Colossal Squid juvenile was filmed by a remote-controlled sea probe in an area so remote the next closest people to the researchers were on the International Space Station.

Dr Taylor described the animal as “beautiful and unusual”.

The footage of the Colossal Squid was corroborated by Dr Kat Bolstad who said previous encounters had only been with the remains of the animal in whales and seabird stomachs.

She said: “It’s exciting to see the first in situ footage of a juvenile colossal and humbling to think that they have no idea that humans exist.”

Previous footage of the squid had only been of dying adults and never at depth.

The Colossal Squid treads a blurred line between reality and mythology, due to the lack of sightings and the suspected tussles it is said to have with whales.

Tales of the past from sailors of Krakens are likely inspired by the Colossal Squid and its cousin the Giant Squid.

Little is known about its life cycle, although it is known that the juveniles lose their transparency as they grow older.

They are also notable for the hooks on their tentacles that can rotate 360 degrees.

It is hard to estimate the global population of the Colossal squid, but more will become known as research continues.

Topics:

marine life,News,Ocean,Squid

