Scientists say they have discovered a new colour no one has ever seen before

Well, colour me surprised.

Scientists say they have discovered a new colour that humans have never seen before.

The findings come after US researchers conducted experiments where they fired laser pulses into people’s eyes.

Those who were experimented on claimed to have seen blue-green colour, which has been named “olo”, with the co-author of the findings, Prof Ren Ng from the University of California, calling it “remarkable.”

However, some experts have said that the discovery of a new colour is “open to argument.”

Prof Ng and his team believe that the findings could help advance their research into colour blindness.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “Let’s say you go around your whole life and you see only pink, baby pink, a pastel pink.

“And then one day you go to the office and someone’s wearing a shirt, and it’s the most intense baby pink you’ve ever seen, and they say it’s a new colour and we call it red.”

The experiment consisted of researchers shining a laser beam into the pupil of one eye of each participant. Five participants – four men and one woman – who all had regular colour vision.

Olo is “certainly very technically difficult” to see, admitted Prof Ng, however, the team is studying their findings to see what it could potentially mean for colour blind people, who find it difficult to distinguish between certain colours.