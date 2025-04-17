Scientists reveal exact date Earth will face mass extinction that will wipe out humanity

It would mark the first mass extinction since the dinosaurs.

Scientists have revealed the exact date for which the Earth will face mass extinction, wiping out humanity

A bleak new study from the University of Bristol has reported that humans will go extinct on Earth in 250 million years.

The report, which uses Computer simulations, suggests our planet will face mass extinction, wiping out all mammals due to the Earth’s rising temperature.

Any living form on Earth at this time would have to cope with temperatures between 40°C to 70°C.

It would mark the first mass extinction since the dinosaurs, about 66 million years ago.

Doctor Alexander Farnsworth, who led the study, said: “The outlook in the distant future appears very bleak.

“Carbon dioxide levels could be double current levels.

“Humans – along with many other species – would expire due to their inability to shed this heat through sweat, cooling their bodies,” he explained.

Furthermore, the research found that by this time, all of Earth’s continents will have moved together, forming the supercontinent known as Pangea Ultima.

Dr Farnsworth added: “The newly-emerged supercontinent would effectively create a triple whammy, comprising the continentality effect, hotter sun and more CO2 in the atmosphere, of increasing heat for much of the planet.

“The result is a mostly hostile environment devoid of food and water sources for mammals.

“Widespread temperatures of between 40 and 50 degrees Celsius, and even greater daily extremes, compounded by high levels of humidity, would ultimately seal our fate,” he concluded.

However, this is if we were to stop the burning of fossil fuels right now.

The fact that the study doesn’t account for the burning of fossil fuels from now on means the doomsday will likely come even sooner.

Researchers estimated that CO2 could rise from around today’s figure of 400 parts per million (ppm) to over 600 ppm in the future.

The report’s co-author, Professor Benjamin Mills at the University of Leeds, commented: “Of course, this assumes that humans will stop burning fossil fuels, otherwise we will see those numbers much, much sooner.”

