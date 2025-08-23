Search icon

23rd Aug 2025

Schoolgirl left in tears after bullies ‘tear her prom dress to pieces’

Dan Seddon

Her local community has rallied around the 11-year-old

One primary school student’s summer prom was ruined by a bully who tore her dress to shreds last month.

Described as a ‘real-life Cinderella’, 11-year-old Jessica Robinson was targeted by another kid and left to fend for herself as the rest of the smartened-up youngsters merely got their phones out and filmed it.

“We dropped her off at prom, she went in and everything was fine but when I went to pick her up she came to me in tears,” recalled her mum Micha Robinson of the incident.

“She was crying her eyes out, with all of her dress torn to pieces. Apparently the bully was stamping all over the dress and kids were there recording her on a phone, laughing while they did it.”

Jessica, who’s been the victim of bullying at school since 2022, proceeded to miss the last two days of term and wouldn’t come out of her bedroom.

The blue dress that was destroyed cost £450 and police are now aware of what happened.

The blue dress before it was torn apart by a bully (Kennedy News and Media)

Since hearing about Jessica’s awful experience on Facebook, the local community has generously organised a ‘prom re-do’ for her, with a number of businesses offering up their services for free.

Taking place tonight (23 August) at Notorious bar in Blackpool, it’s been dubbed the ‘Ballgowns & Bravery’ event.

Notorious owner Libbie Cannon said: “We’ve definitely all rallied together to help Jessica. The response has been absolutely fantastic.

“Being around bullying as a child, it really pulled at my heart strings. She looked absolutely stunning and gorgeous. She looked like a real-life Cinderella – and she left the prom with having her dress literally ripped from her. We need to make it better for her. We need a lasting memory and to restore her faith in humans because it’s just been absolutely horrific for her.

“We’ve got a carpet company providing a carpet so she’s got a VIP red carpet entrance,” continued Libbie. “We reached out to RM Events and they are dressing the club up and Nomad Security have offered to bring somebody down. The DJ is offering his time for free.”

More than 50 kids are expected to attend this weekend’s prom, which Jessica will go to in her repaired blue dress.

“She’s excited, she can’t wait and hopefully she can make better memories,” commented her mum. “I’m over the moon. I couldn’t thank the community enough.”

