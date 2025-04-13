Search icon

13th Apr 2025

School of Rock star Nicky Katt dies aged 54

Sean Crosbie

Hollywood actor Nicky Katt has died at the age of 54.

He is best known for his role as Clint Bruno in Dazed and Confused and Razor in School of Rock.

His career – which spanned five decades – also led him to appear in Sister Act and Friends.

The tragic news was confirmed by his lawyer however, the cause of his death remains unknown.

Beau Flynn – the CEO of Flynn Picture Company – paid tribute to the actor saying: “Heartbroken to learn about the way too early passing of the seriously talented actor Nicky Katt – God bless you my friend. What a privilege to know you and work with you on my first movie in 1995 – ‘johns’. Rest in peace brother.”

Following his rise to fame with Dazed and Confused, he went on to feature in A Time to Kill, Boiler Room, The Way of the Gun, SubUrbia, Insomnia and School of Rock. He also appeared in the Woody Allen play A Second Hand Memory.

He also did some work as a voice actor, working on the animated series The Get Along Gang during the ’80s and also featuring in the iconic video game Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords.

His most recent TV appearance came with 2018’s Hulu series Casual, however, he did reunite with the Dazed and Confused cast for a virtual script reading in October 2020, supporting Voto Latino Foundation and March for Science.

