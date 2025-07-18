Search icon

18th Jul 2025

School in Union Jack dress row closes early for summer holidays after receiving ‘extremist threats’

Sammi Minion

She was sent home for wearing the dress on ‘culture day.’ 

A school in Warwickshire that has been embroiled in a national debate have closed early for the summer holidays, citing fears over safety.  

Last Friday (11 July) one of the pupils at Bilton School in Rugby was sent home early for wearing a Spice Girls style Union Jack dress on a ‘culture day’. 

The pupil was told her dress, and the speech she had planned to make about British culture, were unacceptable. 

The school, who have since apologised to 12-year-old pupil Courtney Wright for her suspension, have issued a letter to parents saying that it is “in the interests of student and staff safety” to close the school a day ahead of schedule. 

The school received national attention when Courtney’s dad shared details of her suspension to his social media account, sparking outrage in the process. 

His post said: “Courtney was so embarrassed and couldn’t understand what she’d done wrong.

“She should not be made to feel embarrassed about being British.

“And she shouldn’t be punished for celebrating being British culture and history, nobody else I’ve spoken to can quite get their heads around it.

“Somebody at the school has politicised a Union Jack dress even though that was clearly not Courtney’s intent. Courtney didn’t do anything to be political.

“It’s about being British, the Spice Girls and even the freedom of being able to wear a dress.

Despite issuing a full apology and accepting their mistake, news of Courteney’s suspension has developed into a dangerous scenario for the school. 

The letter issued to parents says they have faced “extremist abuse online and via our telephone systems”

“The nature and tone of this abuse has escalated in recent days, including personal threats to our staff. 

“Our primary responsibility remains the safety and wellbeing of every child and member of staff. This is not a decision we have taken lightly… the safety of our school community must come first.”

A spokesperson for Stowe Valley Trust — who manage Bilton School — added: “At Bilton School, we are proud of the diversity of our students and the rich heritage they bring to our community. We are committed to fostering an environment where every pupil feels respected, valued, and included.” 

Topics:

culture,News,UK

