Search icon

News

20th Jul 2025

Scheme to humiliate Donald Trump during UK visit raises £10,000 in a day

Erin McLaughlin

Campaigners planning to humiliate US President Trump have raised £10,000 in donations

Campaigners planning to plaster Britain with embarrassing posters of US President Donald Trump in time for his visit to Scotland have raised a whopping £10,000.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has said that Trump “has nerve” visiting the UK after his efforts to steal tariffs, leaving UK manufacturing in limbo.

Trump is set to travel to Scotland on Wednesday.

On his itinerary is a visit to both his golf courses and a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Trump has nerve coming over to the UK when he’s spent the last year playing tariff hokey-cokey with the British economy,” the Lib Dem leader said, per the Mirror.

“But in fairness, he can do less damage on a golf course than in the White House.

“His back-of-the-envelope tariff ‘plan’ is hitting steelworkers hard across the country — and with nothing yet to show for the deal he signed with the Prime Minister, there’s no end in sight for their worries.”

The last time Trump visited the UK back in 2019, as many as 250,000 protesters took to the streets booing and protesting the US President as he drove past in ‘The Beast’, his presidential limousine.

Protestors carried banners and signs with messages such as “No one Likes You”, “Trump=Wasteman”, and “No Human Is Illegal”.

Additionally, a giant blimp depicting Trump as an enormous baby wearing a nappy took centre stage as it floated over London.

It seems this time will be no different, as on Thursday, a poster of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein appeared on a bus stop near the US Embassy.

Campaign group Everyone Hates Elon have claimed the poster.

The Campaign group intends to plaster the UK with embarrassing and demeaning portrayals of Donald Trump during his visit. The group describes it as an “act of public service.”

“In less than 24 hours, we’ve hit our first target of £10,000 to make sure the photo of Trump with Epstein follows him all over the UK, and now we’re going to aim higher,” a spokesperson told the Mirror.

Organisers have said for every £15 they raise, they’ll add another square metre to a huge banner of the image.

“The Jeffrey Epstein files are tearing apart Trump’s MAGA movement right now, with even loyal supporters up in arms. So help us to expose Trump’s crimes, while also fuelling the end of his hateful movement. In just a few weeks, we can give him a welcome he’ll never forget,” the spokesperson concluded.

Topics:

Donald Trump,Protest,Scotland,starmer

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

NATO

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

By Harry Warner

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

airport

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

By Sammi Minion

Three in five Britons wouldn’t trust Starmer or Farage to watch their bag

Farage

Three in five Britons wouldn’t trust Starmer or Farage to watch their bag

By Erin McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

New $250 fee introduced for tourists entering the US

Trump

New $250 fee introduced for tourists entering the US

By Ava Keady

Passengers forced to jump into sea as packed ferry erupts in flames

Passengers forced to jump into sea as packed ferry erupts in flames

By Erin McLaughlin

Netflix has just added a big new Western thriller series

Netflix

Netflix has just added a big new Western thriller series

By Ava Keady

Prince dies after 20 years in coma following devastating London crash

Death

Prince dies after 20 years in coma following devastating London crash

By Dan Seddon

Chilling ‘final words’ of Air India captain have been revealed

Air India crash

Chilling ‘final words’ of Air India captain have been revealed

By JOE

Husband drains joint bank account and divorces cancer stricken wife with text

Cancer

Husband drains joint bank account and divorces cancer stricken wife with text

By JOE

New $250 fee introduced for tourists entering the US

Trump

New $250 fee introduced for tourists entering the US

By Ava Keady

Oleksandr Usyk calls out four boxers minutes after knocking out Dubois

Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk calls out four boxers minutes after knocking out Dubois

By Dan Seddon

Passengers forced to jump into sea as packed ferry erupts in flames

Passengers forced to jump into sea as packed ferry erupts in flames

By Erin McLaughlin

Netflix has just added a big new Western thriller series

Netflix

Netflix has just added a big new Western thriller series

By Ava Keady

Prince dies after 20 years in coma following devastating London crash

Death

Prince dies after 20 years in coma following devastating London crash

By Dan Seddon

Chilling ‘final words’ of Air India captain have been revealed

Air India crash

Chilling ‘final words’ of Air India captain have been revealed

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Husband drains joint bank account and divorces cancer stricken wife with text

Cancer

Husband drains joint bank account and divorces cancer stricken wife with text

By JOE

Italian man walks 450km to cool off after argument with his wife

Covid

Italian man walks 450km to cool off after argument with his wife

By Sammi Minion

One of the best gangster movies of all time is on TV tonight

Entertainment

One of the best gangster movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

‘Gangster granny’ jailed over £80,000,000 cocaine plot

Crime

‘Gangster granny’ jailed over £80,000,000 cocaine plot

By Sammi Minion

Tech company put CEO Andy Byron on leave as they investigate Coldplay footage

CEO

Tech company put CEO Andy Byron on leave as they investigate Coldplay footage

By Sammi Minion

Man United, Liverpool and Man City have been stripped of their world champion status by FIFA 

Chelsea

Man United, Liverpool and Man City have been stripped of their world champion status by FIFA 

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories