Scheme to humiliate Donald Trump during UK visit raises £10,000 in a day

Campaigners planning to humiliate US President Trump have raised £10,000 in donations

Campaigners planning to plaster Britain with embarrassing posters of US President Donald Trump in time for his visit to Scotland have raised a whopping £10,000.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has said that Trump “has nerve” visiting the UK after his efforts to steal tariffs, leaving UK manufacturing in limbo.

Trump is set to travel to Scotland on Wednesday.

On his itinerary is a visit to both his golf courses and a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Trump has nerve coming over to the UK when he’s spent the last year playing tariff hokey-cokey with the British economy,” the Lib Dem leader said, per the Mirror.

“But in fairness, he can do less damage on a golf course than in the White House.

“His back-of-the-envelope tariff ‘plan’ is hitting steelworkers hard across the country — and with nothing yet to show for the deal he signed with the Prime Minister, there’s no end in sight for their worries.”

The last time Trump visited the UK back in 2019, as many as 250,000 protesters took to the streets booing and protesting the US President as he drove past in ‘The Beast’, his presidential limousine.

Protestors carried banners and signs with messages such as “No one Likes You”, “Trump=Wasteman”, and “No Human Is Illegal”.

Additionally, a giant blimp depicting Trump as an enormous baby wearing a nappy took centre stage as it floated over London.

Activists opposing President Trump's proposed border wall flew a giant inflatable balloon depicting Trump as a diaper-clad baby during his border visit pic.twitter.com/aNBe0c02VZ — Reuters (@Reuters) April 5, 2019

It seems this time will be no different, as on Thursday, a poster of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein appeared on a bus stop near the US Embassy.

Campaign group Everyone Hates Elon have claimed the poster.

Even across the pond, they’re not letting this slide. 🤣



Activists put up a poster of Trump and Epstein near the U.S. Embassy in London. pic.twitter.com/mS5POwoftn — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) July 19, 2025

The Campaign group intends to plaster the UK with embarrassing and demeaning portrayals of Donald Trump during his visit. The group describes it as an “act of public service.”

“In less than 24 hours, we’ve hit our first target of £10,000 to make sure the photo of Trump with Epstein follows him all over the UK, and now we’re going to aim higher,” a spokesperson told the Mirror.

Organisers have said for every £15 they raise, they’ll add another square metre to a huge banner of the image.

“The Jeffrey Epstein files are tearing apart Trump’s MAGA movement right now, with even loyal supporters up in arms. So help us to expose Trump’s crimes, while also fuelling the end of his hateful movement. In just a few weeks, we can give him a welcome he’ll never forget,” the spokesperson concluded.