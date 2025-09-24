Search icon

24th Sep 2025

Sadiq Khan slams Donald Trump as ‘racist, sexist and Islamophobic’

Harry Warner

It’s the latest in an ongoing feud

Sadiq Khan has slammed Donald Trump as “racist, sexist and Islamophobic” after Trump attacked the London Mayor in a rant at the UN.

Donald Trump once again criticised yesterday Sadiq Khan and said that London wants to adopt Sharia law in one of his most outlandish speeches yet.

On Tuesday (23 September), Donald Trump delivered an address to the United Nations General Assembly that, even by his standards, was chock-a-block with lies, nonsense and divisive vitriol.

It was an almost-hour long speech – running well over his allocated 15 minutes – full of laughable claims that at times drew audible gasps from those in attendance.

Hitting back, Khan slammed Trump as “racist, sexist, misogynistic and Islamophobic” and claimed he was “living rent free” in Trump’s head.

Speaking at the UN yesterday, the US president said: “I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it’s been changed, it’s been so changed.

“Now they want to go to Sharia law. But you are in a different country, you can’t do that.”

In response Khan said: “”I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic, and he is Islamophobic.”

He went on to say the public would be “wondering what it is about this Muslim mayor who leads a liberal, multicultural, progressive, successful city that means I appear to be living rent-free inside Donald Trump’s head”.

He added: “When people say things, when people act in a certain way, when people behave in a certain way, you’ve got to believe them.”

