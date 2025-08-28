Rylan Clark issues statement as he doubles down on immigration stance

‘You can be pro immigration and against illegal routes’

Rylan Clark doubles down on comments he made about illegal immigration on This Morning.

The TV presenter (36) made his stance on immigration clear when discussing mass deportation plans proposed by Reform leader Nigel Farage on the daytime show.

The far-right leader vowed his party would deport hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants over five years if they win the next election.

Clark, who co-hosts the show with Josie Gibson, said that while immigration has been a foundational part of the building today’s country, there needs to be a policy to address the Channel boat crossings.

The TV presenter faced some backlash following his comments on the show. He has since shared a statement to his Instagram feed and X account in which he stands by his initial claims.

The post read: “You can be pro immigration and against illegal routes.

“You can support trans people and have the utmost respect for women.

“You can be heterosexual and still support gay rights. The list continues.

“Stop with this putting everyone in a box exercise and maybe have conversations instead of shouting on Twitter.”

In conversation with his co-host Gibson, as well as show guests journalist Camilla Tominey and The Apprentice winner turned judge Tim Campbell, Rylan praised legal immigrants to the UK, saying: “[The UK] is built on immigration.

Yes Rylan on this morning.. well done for speaking up 👏👏 https://t.co/SeF7nqNOTX — 🇬🇧 Angel Of England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Angel5754254761) August 27, 2025

“Legal immigration — a lot of the nurses, the doctors that have saved my mum’s life, have come over here from other countries.

“They’re living a great life, they’re paying into this tax system, they’re helping this country thrive.”

Rylan then goes on to say: “I find it absolutely insane that all these people are risking their lives coming across the Channel.

“And when they get here, it does seem, and I think this is why a lot of Labour voters as well are saying there’s something wrong, it feels like, “Welcome, come on in”. That’s the narrative we’re being fed.

“Here’s the iPad. Here’s the NHS in reception of your hotel. Here’s three meals a day. Here’s a games room in the hotel. Have a lovely time and welcome.

He added: “There are people that have lived here all their lives that are struggling. They’re homeless. Let’s not even discuss our homeless. There are people living on the streets, veterans, all of this.”

Clark’s comments immediately sparked mixed response online.

Some criticised what they say as dog whistle language, while others claimed he was articulating opinions held by many.

TV presenter Narinder Kaur posted a video in which she slammed Rylan’s remarks, saying he should ‘do better’.

Do better @Rylan

Apologise and stop cos playing fascist and racist narratives putting targets on brown and black communities!

How dare you. pic.twitter.com/Vm6XknxGkM — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) August 27, 2025

Naura says in the video: “Rylan, I met you before, liked you, but your outburst on This Morning was disgusting and despicable. You can do better.

“Don’t you dare wrap it up as it’s all unfair. If you wanted to talk about unfairness, you could have talked about billionaires not paying taxes, corrupt politicians, but you decided to punch down on vulnerable people who are drowning, desperate to get to this country. You wrapped it up as some kind of luxury holiday.”

In a comment below her post, she added: “And using the fact your mum was looked after ever so well by ethnic minority staff as some sort of cushion to hateful rhetoric!! Horrible.”



