25th Aug 2025

Ryanair flight grounded at Manchester Airport as passenger attempts to open door mid-air

Ava Keady

The flight was heading to Agadir, Morocco.

A Ryanair flight has been grounded at Manchester Airport after a passenger attempted to open the door mid-air

The flight, heading to Agadir, Morocco, departed Manchester Airport around 9am this morning, August 25.

However, it was forced to divert and land back in Manchester just over an hour later due to a passenger attempting to ‘open the emergency exit’.

It is understood that the woman managed to get the plastic covering off while her fellow passengers desperately attempted to stop her before making the cabin crew aware of the situation.

The passenger was eventually taken to an emergency exit seat until the flight landed. 

She is believed to have been escorted off the flight by Greater Manchester Police upon its arrival at Manchester Airport.

Engineers are said to have come onboard the flight to inspect any possible damage, with some parts having to be replaced.

Manchester Airport confirmed to the Daily Mail that the incident had taken place but declined to make any further comment.

The flight restarted its journey towards Al-Massira International Airport at just before 11.30am and is in the midst of completing its journey, data has shown.

Topics:

Manchester,manchester airport,Ryanair

