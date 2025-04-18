Search icon

News

18th Apr 2025

Russian documents suggest they’ve trained to strike three locations in UK

Ava Keady

The three locations are up north.

Russian documents suggesting they have trained to strike three UK locations have been leaked.

As reported by the Financial Times, an alleged list of places in the UK that Russian president Vladimir Putin had put a target on were revealed to be among 32 in Europe.

The secret papers reveal that Russia could unleash huge attacks ‘from various directions’.

It’s quite obvious that President Putin has issues with a number of nations, and even more chilling is a pro-Kremlin TV anchor, Vladimir Solovyov, being extremely vocal about British bloodshed.

Solovyov has been speaking out since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, saying if France and Britain were to get involved, they ‘will all die’.

He has also warned the US and UK off ‘waging war’ against Russia.

If Putin were to ever follow through on the threats, it would trigger international conflict due to the UK being a founding member of NATO.

The places on the striking list are found up north, including the Royal Navy’s nuclear submarine shipyard in Cumbria, a factory in Hull and a shipyard at Rosyth.

Although the documents are said to have been drawn up between 2008 and 2014, the Financial Times referred to them as extremely relevant due to the current state of the world.

Former NATO official William Alberque labelled the documents as a small amount of ‘hundreds, if not thousands, of targets mapped across Europe…including military and critical infrastructure targets’.

By Stephen Porzio

