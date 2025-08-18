Russia shares unseen footage from Trump Putin meeting

Russia has shared unseen footage from Trump and Putin’s meeting.

A state-run Russian international news network, Russia Today (RT), aired the behind-the-scenes footage.

Trump and Putin can be seen standing together in the video just behind where they spoke to the public following their three-hour meeting.

While an agreement or progress on ending the war in Ukraine wasn’t reached, President Trump was seen laughing as he spoke to Putin.

Additionally, Trump can be seen offering first to shake hands with Putin.

The US president further tapped their joined hands with his other hand, embracing the Russian president with a two-hand shake.

Body language expert Judi James who analysed the footage noted that Trump greeted Putin warmly when he first arrived but was more serious with him later in the day.

The body language expert called the handshake the ‘ultimate ego stroke’ and added that Trump was acting like he was meeting a ‘celebrity guest’.

While the Kremlin was quick to post the clips of the meeting, the White House has moved forward and just posted footage from Trump’s historic visit to Alaska.

According to RT, their encounter was described as ‘light chatter.’

Speaking to Fox News anchor Sean Hannity immediately after his meeting with Putin on Friday night, he revealed that he did in fact manage to get some time alone with the leader.

“He made a very good speech, and I also finished it up and afterwards we spoke right after that,” said the 79-year-old.

“We spoke very sincerely. I think he wants to see it done,” he added.

Some people have criticised the footage, saying it looks like Trump is ‘fawning’ over Putin who began the deadliest European conflict since the Second World War.

Others said it highlights Putin’s ‘dominance’ over Trump.

According to the UK’s Ministry of Defence, Putin wants Ukrainian forces to withdraw from Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson.

They added that at the current rate the war is progressing it would take the Russians 4.4 years to gain all of the territory they want to seize and predicted that it would result in a further 1,930,000 casualties for Russia in terms of dead and wounded.

Ukraine has made it quite clear that they would not agree to surrendering territory to Russia.