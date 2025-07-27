Russia ‘preparing to invade new European country’ amid NATO fears

Fears of wider conflict are spreading through the continent.

Russia is ‘preparing to invade a new European country’ amid NATO fears.

Not very settling news…

Concerns have been raised by an expert that Putin may be planning to invade another European country as fears of wider conflict spread through the continent.

Last month, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Moscow is laying the groundwork to move into Moldova and the Baltic states.

They reasoned a supposed obligation to defend its ‘compatriots abroad.’

This echoes the ‘Russian Mir’ concept, which promotes a ‘Russian world’ beyond its borders.

Experts have indicated that this narrative is similar to the one they employed to justify a full-scale assault on Ukraine in 2022.

It was further highlighted earlier this year that Russian security forces have continued to engage in covert operations against the US and its allies.

This is seen as rehearsals for further conflict with NATO.

US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), as well as intelligence agencies from several European countries revealed that Russia’s GRU was targeting sectors such as defence, transport, and IT services in NATO countries, as well as Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine.

These warnings have caused specialists to voice their concerns about the conflict seeping further into Europe.

Writing for The Telegraph, Russian-born US intelligence expert Rebekah Koffler commented: “As a military intelligence analyst specialising in Putin’s thinking and Russian military strategy, I agree with Rutte’s assessment about Russia’s readiness for another offensive military campaign in just a few years.

“Nevertheless, what NATO does or doesn’t do in the next few years could be highly significant in determining whether Putin decides to attack another post-Soviet state – such as Moldova,” she added.

She warned that Russia aims to destroy NATO’s ‘network-centric approach to war.’

Koffler urged member states to go beyond merely spending money and gain a deeper understanding of the alliance’s weaknesses.

She further added the importance to recognise the Kremlin’s tendency to employ indirect tactics in confronting its adversaries, rather than outright aggression.



