Russia issues powerful missile threat to Europe amid WW3 fears

The Kremlin mentioned one of their most powerful weapons.

Russia has issued a powerful missile threat to Europe amid WW3 fears.

Some light news this Thursday evening…

A prominent Russian figure has issued a chilling missile threat to Europe, growing fears across the continent.

Heightening fears of a world war, the Kremlin mouthpiece has sent warnings to both Donald Trump and the rest of the world.

This comes just as US President Donald Trump gave Vladimir Putin an ultimatum, threatening to impose tariffs if a peace deal with Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

Furthermore, audiotapes of Trump allegedly telling the Russian leader he would ‘bomb the sh*t out of Moscow’.

An economist has now hit back, saying if Trump wants ‘to become the last president of the US’, then it can be ‘solved’.

As the 50 days go on, Kremlin backed media seems to be running with the idea of a war.

On Putin’s favoured news outlet Moskovskij Komsomolets, military expert Captain 1st Rank (Reserve) Vasily Dandykin mentioned a scarily powerful weapon.

When asked if the country had the weapons to reach other areas of Europe, he replied: “I don’t think much will be needed. But seriously, I think it’s time for our ‘Oreshnik’ to come out on stage again.

“And during the period of this ultimatum, I think our ‘defence industry’ is not sleeping and has already produced enough missiles.”

Just last month, Putin said the country is stepping up on production of the Oreshnik missile, which has a range of up to 3,415 miles meaning it could strike the rest of the continent and even the west of the US.

Putin has bragged that the weapon cannot be intercepted and has destructive power comparable to a nuclear weapon, but Western experts have doubted its abilities.

Last year, a US official revealed that the weapon wasn’t seen as a game-changer on the battlefield, referring to it as experimental.

Asked about how Russia should respond to talk of US and Ukraine strikes on Moscow, Dandykin stated: “Even before Trump’s so-called ultimatum, our president made it clear: ‘either Russia will be free and sovereign, or it will not exist at all’.”

He further added that the ‘best decision’ would be for the US to ‘present an ultimatum’ to the ‘guardians’ of Kyiv.

He concluded: “They don’t abandon their scoundrels until they’ve squeezed them dry – they won’t calm down.”