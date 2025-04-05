Russell Brand issues response after being charged with rape and sexual assault

Brand took to Instagram to speak about the charges.

Russell Brand has responded to charges of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault made against him.

The Metropolitan Police announced the charges on Friday.

The charges relate to multiple alleged incidents that occurred between 1999 and 2005 and concerns one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault.

The Metropolitan Police detailed one incident is alleged to have happened in Bournemouth in 1999 and three others between 2001 and 2005 in London.

The charges relate to four separate women.

Brand will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 2 May.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police who is leading the investigation said: “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at [email protected].

“Support is also available by contacting the independent charity, Rape Crisis at 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line.”

Brand first hit screens in 2000 as a video journalist for MTV UK, presenting Dancefloor Chart in which he toured nightclubs in Britain and Ibiza he also hosted the tea-time request show Select.

The 49-year-old would go on to find fame in stand-up comedy as well as roles in Hollywood films.

Most recently, Brand made headlines after converting to Christianity which he announced in a Tik Tok video.

He said: “I’ve been a Christian now for three months, sometimes I find it quite difficult; what I mean by that is that I feel like Christ is far away. I don’t feel the intimate connection of Christ.”

“Even when I can’t feel God, God is working on me, God is working me into the shape. He needs me to be in,” he added.

His response

In a video posted to social media, Brand has responded to these allegations, claiming he “never engaged in non-consensual activity.”

Speaking in the video, he said: “I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had a wife and family, who are there just out of shot. I was a fool, man, I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord.

“I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbicile but what I never was, was a rapist.

“I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity, and I pray that you can see that in my eyes.

“Of course I’m now gonna have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that. In the meantime you lot, stay free and we will be continuing to discuss this matter, praise the Lord.”



