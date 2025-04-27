Search icon

News

27th Apr 2025

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

Sean Crosbie

Her death came just days after she had her leg amputated.

One of the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race has died at the age of 44.

Bianca Castro, commonly known as Jiggly Caliente, passed away just days after she had surgery to remove her right leg.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement on social media.

It read:  “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arebejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.

“She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world. Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light.

“Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.

 “She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered. In Loving Memory of Bianca Castro-Arebejo (Jiggly Caliente) November 29, 1980 – April 27, 2025.”

Caliente appeared on the fourth season of the show and had to have her right leg amputated due to a “severe infection.”

Fans took to social media to pay tribute to the star.

One X user wrote: “I’m so sad to read this. I remember her season, she was a star with a wonderful spirit. Too young.”

Someone else said: “Such sad news. Jiggly Caliente brought so much talent and joy to the world. Rest in peace.”

Topics:

RuPaul's Drag Race

