Rugby player banned for telling female referee to ‘get your baps out’

The official was stunned by the ‘intoxicated’ individual.

A rugby player has been banned for telling a female referee to ‘get your baps out’.

Casey Johnson of Ossett RUFC received a massive fine as well as being banned from the game for 32 weeks.

The comment was made while he was watching an Ossett game, at which he admitted to shouting ‘get your baps out, ref’ at the official.

He was found guilty of conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game at a hearing earlier this summer.

The panel dubbed the severity of the incident a ‘top end’ offence as ‘the phrase was abhorrent and highly offensive’.

The rugby player said he was intoxicated when he made the comment, saying he did so with ‘no real explanation’.

In the written verdict, the official remained anonymous; however, she did say that the comment left her ‘shocked’.

She further explained how her parents were at the game and said they were left ‘heartbroken and angry’ by the remarks.

Johnson was set for a 42-week ban, but this was cut short due to his acceptance of the charge.

The suspension was cut to 28 weeks as he ‘appreciated at the time that what he had said was inappropriate and had intended to apologise to the match official at the end of the game but was advised by friends not to do so given his intoxicated state.’

Additionally, he must pay fines of £125 and despite admitting to the comments, he denied saying ‘show us your boob.’

The panel said this ‘made no difference’ to the sanction.

Johnson’s full suspension is ‘from playing, coaching and spectating from 1st August 2025 to 13th March 2026.’

The ban does not include midweek training sessions.

The female official was praised for her handling of the situation, which was dubbed ‘impeccable’ by the panel.

They also added how she dealt with the aftermath was ‘impressive’.

The referee hailed the quick action the clubs took to identify Johnson in her testimony.

“I was approached by the Ossett coach after the game who told me that he had been made aware by my dad during the game of the nature of the comments that were being made.

“The coach profusely apologised and informed me that they had sent someone over during the game to speak to the spectators.

“After the game as I was walking to the changing rooms I was approached by the spectators’ friends who apologised on his behalf… and also apologised to both of my parents at the end of the match.

“Once changed, I entered the clubhouse and approached the Ossett coach to get the name of the spectator.

“The coach returned two minutes later with their head coach, who had been watching the game, and the spectator’s name.

“The head coach apologised on behalf of the spectator and the club and condemned the spectator’s behaviour and called it unacceptable, ‘disgusting’, and assured me it did not represent the values of the club,” she wrote.

The offical added: “Whilst I don’t condone what happened, and I wouldn’t wish it upon any match official.

“I am glad that what started off as an uncomfortable and negative experience was made significantly better with the reactions and support that I’ve received both post-match and from people within the refereeing community.”