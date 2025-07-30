Rugby player and dad killed in ‘targeted’ London quadruple stabbing

The pair were fatally stabbed in Bermondsey on Monday afternoon.

A rugby player and his dad were killed in a ‘targeted’ quadruple stabbing in London.

Brendan McMillan, 27, and his father, Terry McMillan, 58, were fatally stabbed in what is believed to have been a ‘targeted’ attack in Southwark on Monday, July 28.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 1pm following reports of multiple stabbings inside a commercial property.

Terry, who was the director of the Trademark Property Group died at the scene, and three others were rushed to hospital.

Brendan, who played for Blackheath Rugby Football Club and had represented Jamaica, succumbed to his stab wounds in hospital.

A British man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of their murders.

The suspect, who police have said is from Hackney, remains in hospital but is no longer in a life-threatening condition.

Another man in his 30s also remains in the hospital, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Paying tribute to Brendan McMillan, Jamaica Rugby Football Union’s director, Hughton Campbell said ‘his sudden loss leaves a void impossible to fill – in the scrum, in the changing room, in the hearts of all who played with him and to the whole Rugby family.’

He told The Standard: “The Jamaican rugby community has been left in profound sadness and disbelief following the tragic and untimely passing of Brendan McMillan.

“Brendan was a force of nature both on and off the pitch. He was always at the centre of all things great with Jamaica Rugby and extremely popular with the players, staff, and supporters.

“Brendan was well-loved within the team and always led by example. You knew when Brendan was around: his big smile, his infectious laugh and his extreme compassion and kindness towards his teammates.”

The Chairman of Jamaica Rugby Football Union, Anthony Johnson, added: “It’s never easy to lose a family member, and it’s especially difficult when that family member’s life was taken senselessly.

“Our hearts and prayers are with his family as our rugby family mourns the tragic death of such an outstanding human being.”