Royal Marine sniper thwarts £35m drug haul with single bullet from a helicopter

It’s the latest in a series of drug busts by the Royal Navy

A Royal Marine sniper has thwarted a £35m drug haul using just a single bullet.

The impressive feat was announced in an official press realise by the Ministry of Defence on the government’s website, stating that the incident took place in the Gulf region.

A small boat carrying £35m worth of illegal narcotics was speeding across the Gulf of Oman when it had the unfortunate chance of being identified by the Royal Navy’s HMS Lancaster.

A Wildcat helicopter was subsequently launched carrying a Maritime Sniper Team who managed to blow out the engine of the drug-smuggling boat, which was travelling at 40 knots, with just one shot.

The crew tracked three ‘skiffs’ across the Gulf with two being abandoned and the third being stopped by the sniper team.

The crew on the fleeing boat attempted to ditch their illegal cargo as they went along, although it is estimated that the Navy recovered a haul in excess of £35m as 1.5 tonnes of drugs were recovered.

This included heroin, crystal methamphetamine and hashish

Minister for the Armed Forces, Al Carns, said: “Outstanding work by the crew of the HMS Lancaster who stopped and seized £35M worth of dangerous and illicit drugs at sea.

“Moreover, a well-planned operation culminating in a surgical shot by a Royal Marines sniper disabling the engine of a vessel traveling at 40 knots. That’s excellence at work.

“Not only have our Royal Navy and Royal Marines disrupted a major criminal enterprise and kept drugs off our streets and away from our kids, but have once again demonstrated effectiveness, decisive action and the exceptionally high standard of our Royal Navy and Marines.

“I salute our Royal Navy and Royal Marines for their indefatigable work keeping us safe at home and strong abroad.”

This operation was the first time snipers have been called upon to use non-lethal force in order to disable a suspicious boat in the region.

Wildcat pilot Lieutenant Guy Warry said: “Non-lethal disabling fire has not been seen in the region and was essential in preventing the drug runners from moving their product.

“Being the Wildcat pilot carrying out a live weapons firing on drug-running skiffs whilst flying backwards to provide a stable platform for the snipers was definitely a career highlight.

“This interdiction is a true testament to the high levels of training that both the flight, MST and ship have achieved prior to the bust.”

It is the latest successful drug bust by HMS Lancaster after it intercepted £30m worth of narcotics in May of this year.