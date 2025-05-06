Rockstar release second trailer for GTA 6

Finally!

Rockstar has released a second trailer for the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA is one of the world’s most renowned gaming franchises, and since the release of the first trailer over a year ago, fans have been waiting with bated breath for more information on the sixth instalment of the game.

You can watch the latest trailer above.

In the caption of the YouTube video of the trailer, Rockstar expanded on what people can expect from the new game.

“Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

It comes after the producers of the game announced that its release date has been pushed back until May 26, 2026.

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected,” they wrote.

“The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.

“We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.”